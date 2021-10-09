Sunday, Oct. 10
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m. (ESPN2).
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, (Taped) 2 p.m. (CBSSN).
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, (Taped) 3 p.m. (CBSSN).
• NHRA: Qualifying 2, (Taped) 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
• NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, 4:30 p.m. (FS1).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Liberty at North Carolina, 3 p.m. (ACC).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Penn St., 2 p.m. (BTN).
• Oregon St. at Stanford, 5 p.m. (PAC-12).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Nebraska, noon (BTN).
• North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m. (ACC).
• Tennessee at South Carolina, 2 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. (SEC).
• Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 5 p.m. (ACC).
• Oklahoma St. at TCU, 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Florida at LSU, 1 p.m. (SEC).
• Stanford at Oregon, 3 p.m. (PAC-12).
• Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
CYCLING
• UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, (Taped) midnight (NBCSN).
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, 7 a.m. (GOLF).
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, noon (GOLF).
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, 3 p.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, 5 p.m. (GOLF).
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m. (FS2).
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m. (FS1).
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m. (FS2).
• Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
MARATHON
• The Chicago Marathon, 8 a.m. (NBCSN).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, 4 p.m. (MLB).
• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, 8 p.m. (FS1).
NBA
• Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).
• Preseason: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. (ESPN).
NFL
• N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, 9:30 a.m. (NFL).
• New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS).
• Green Bay at Cincinnati, Denver at Pittsburgh, or Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX).
• Chicago at Las Vegas, or Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS).
• N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX).
• Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC).
RODEO
• PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, (Taped) 8 p.m. (CBSSN).
RUGBY
• Premiership: Northampton at Wasps, 10 p.m. (NBCSN).
SAILING
• SailGP: Day 2, (Taped) 10 p.m. (CBSSN).
MEN’S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, 8:50 a.m. (ESPNU).
• UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
• FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped) 11 a.m. (NBCSN).
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m. (TENNIS).
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, 3 p.m. (ABC).
Monday, Oct. 11
CYCLING
• UCI: The Giro Di Lombardia (Taped) noon (NBCSN).
MARATHON
•- The Boston Marathon, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 1 p.m. (TBS).
• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago, Game 4, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, 7 p.m. (FS1).
• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3, 9:30 p.m. (TBS).
NBA
• Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. (ESPN2).
NFL
• Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).
