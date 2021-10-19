Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
AUTO RACING
• GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, (Taped) 7 p.m. (CBSSN).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, 3 p.m. (GOLF).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m. (ESPNU).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m. (BTN).
• N.C. State at North Carolina, 8 p.m. (ACC).
• Michigan St. at Purdue, 8 p.m. (BTN).
• Florida at Alabama, 8 p.m. (ESPNU).
• LSU at South Carolina, 8 p.m. (SEC).
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, 11:30 p.m. (GOLF).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5, 5 p.m. (FS1).
• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4, 8 p.m. (TBS).
NBA
• Boston at New York, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN).
• Denver at Phoenix, 10:05 p.m. (ESPN).
NHL
• Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (TNT).
• St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. (TNT).
MEN’S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 6 p.m. (FS2).
• Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1, 8:30 p.m. (FS2).
• UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped) 9 p.m. (CBSSN).
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 10 p.m. (FS1).
• UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped) 11 p.m. (CBSSN).
TENNIS
• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (TENNIS).
• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (TENNIS).
• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. Thursday (TENNIS).
• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. Thursday (TENNIS).
