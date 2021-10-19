Wednesday, Oct. 20

AUTO RACING

• GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, (Taped) 7 p.m. (CBSSN).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, 3 p.m. (GOLF).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPNU).

• Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m. (ESPNU).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m. (BTN).

• N.C. State at North Carolina, 8 p.m. (ACC).

• Michigan St. at Purdue, 8 p.m. (BTN).

• Florida at Alabama, 8 p.m. (ESPNU).

• LSU at South Carolina, 8 p.m. (SEC).

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, 11:30 p.m. (GOLF).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5, 5 p.m. (FS1).

• N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4, 8 p.m. (TBS).

NBA

• Boston at New York, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN).

• Denver at Phoenix, 10:05 p.m. (ESPN).

NHL

• Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (TNT).

• St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. (TNT).

MEN’S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 6 p.m. (FS2).

• Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1, 8:30 p.m. (FS2).

• UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped) 9 p.m. (CBSSN).

• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 10 p.m. (FS1).

• UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped) 11 p.m. (CBSSN).

TENNIS

• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (TENNIS).

• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (TENNIS).

• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. Thursday (TENNIS).

• Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. Thursday (TENNIS).

