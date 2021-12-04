Sunday, Dec. 5
AHL HOCKEY
• Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m. (NHL).
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 12:25 p.m. (ESPN2).
CFL FOOTBALL
• Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, 12:30 p.m. (ESPNEWS).
• Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m. (ESPNEWS).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Northwestern at Maryland, noon (BTN).
• Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m. (SEC).
• North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. (ESPN2).
• UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m. (PAC-12).
• Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m. (ESPN2).
• California at Utah, 5 p.m. (PAC-12).
• Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m. (FS1).
• Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m. (PAC-12).
• Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m. (BTN).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Belmont at Louisville, noon (ACC).
• Notre Dame at UConn, noon (FS1).
• Georgia Tech at Georgia, noon (SEC).
• Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (ACC).
• Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m. (BTN).
• Seton Hall at St. John’s, 2 p.m. (FS1).
• Michigan St. at Iowa, 4 p.m. (BTN).
• Texas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m. (SEC).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Playoff Selection Show, noon (ESPN).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, 8 p.m. (ESPNU).
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, 5 a.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, 1 p.m. (NBC).
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon (FS2).
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m. (FS1).
NBA G LEAGUE
• Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m. (NBA).
• Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, 5 p.m. (NBA).
NFL
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, or L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS).
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, N.Y. Giants at Miami, Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX).
• Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX).
• Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS).
• Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC).
MEN’S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 8:55 a.m. (NBCSN).
• Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 11:25 a.m. (NBCSN).
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: N.Y. City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, 3 p.m. (ABC).
TENNIS
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, 9 a.m. (TENNIS).
• The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, 10 a.m. (CBSSN).
• Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 6 a.m. Monday (TENNIS).
Monday, Dec. 6
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m. (FS1).
NFL
• New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).
• New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli) 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2).
NHL
• Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. (NHL).
MEN’S SOCCER
• FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq, 1:50 p.m. (FS1).
• Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 3 p.m. (NBCSN).
