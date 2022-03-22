Wednesday, March 23

CHL HOCKEY

• CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 8 p.m. (NHL).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Presbyterian at Duke, 3 p.m. (ACC).

• Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. (ACC).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• CBI Tournament: TBD, Championship, 5 p.m. (ESPN2).

• NIT: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

• NIT: Washington St. at BYU, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m. (ESPN2).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Division II Tournament: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St., Semifinal, 7 p.m. (CBSSN).

• NCAA Division II Tournament: W. Washington vs. North Georgia, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Penn at Maryland, 7 p.m. (BTN).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Sacramento St. at California, 5 p.m. (PAC-12).

• Clemson at Georgia, 7 p.m. (SEC).

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, 2 p.m. (GOLF).

• DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, 5 a.m. Thursday (GOLF).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. (MLB).

• Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. (MLB).

• Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m. (MLB).

NBA

• Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN).

• Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers 10:05 p.m. (ESPN).

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (TNT).

• Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m. (TNT).

TENNIS

• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 11 a.m. (TENNIS).

