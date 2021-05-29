Sunday, May 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide, 3 a.m. (FS1).
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, 12:30 p.m. (NBC).
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m. (FOX).
• MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Italy, (taped), 8 p.m. (NBCSN).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, noon (ESPN2).
• American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, noon (ESPNEWS).
• Michigan at Nebraska, 1 p.m. (BTN).
• Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, 1 p.m. (FS2).
• Conference USA: TBD, Championship, 2 p.m. (CBSSN).
• SEC Tournament: TBD, Championship, 3 p.m. (ESPN2).
• Minnesota at Purdue, 4 p.m. (BTN).
• Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, (If Necessary) 4:30 p.m. (FS2).
• Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, 6 p.m. (ESPN2).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, Championship, noon (ESPNU).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), noon (ESPN).
• NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 2 p.m. (ESPNU).
• NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 4 p.m. (ESPN).
• NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
• NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
• NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 9 p.m. (ESPN2).
CYCLING
• UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1, 113 miles, (taped) 2 a.m. Monday (NBCSN).
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, 7:30 a.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, 2 p.m. (CBS).
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m. (NBC).
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play — Finals, 6:30 p.m. (GOLF).
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
• Nationals: Taft (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.), Semifinal, 8 p.m. (ESPNU).
• Nationals: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington), Semifinal, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU).
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m. (FS2).
IIHF HOCKEY
• World Championship: Canada vs. Italy, Round Robin, Group B, 9 a.m. (NHL).
• World Championship: Latvia vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B, 1 p.m. (NHL).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• N.Y. Yankees at Detroit or Miami at Boston, 1 p.m. (MLB).
• Milwaukee at Washington, 1 p.m. (MASN).
• Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m. (MASN2).
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m. (MLB).
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m. (ESPN).
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4, 1 p.m. (ABC).
• Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, First Round, Game 4, 3:30 p.m. (ABC).
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4, 7 p.m. (TNT).
• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. (TNT).
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 1, 5 p.m. (NBC).
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 1, 8 p.m. (NBC).
MEN’S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S., 2 p.m. (ESPN).
• MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m. (FS1).
• MLS: Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. (FS1).
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, 5 a.m. (TENNIS).
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, 6 a.m. (TENNIS).
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, 5 a.m. Monday (TENNIS).
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, 6 a.m. Monday (TENNIS).
Monday, May 31
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special, noon (ESPN2).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, 5 p.m. (GOLF).
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. TBD, Championship, 1 p.m. (ESPN2).
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
• National Championship: TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPNU).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (ESPN, MASN).
• Boston at Houston, 4 p.m. (ESPN).
• Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m. (MASN2).
• Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8 p.m. (ESPN).
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 4, 7 p.m. (TNT).
• Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. (TNT).
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, Second Round, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, Second Round, 10 p.m. (NBCSN).
MEN’S SOCCER
• UEFA U-21: Netherlands vs. France, 11:50 a.m. (ESPNU).
• UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Italy, 2:50 p.m. (ESPNU).
TRACK AND FIELD
• ATL, 8 p.m. (ESPN2).
