Sunday, Aug. 22
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying 2, (Taped) nnoon (FS1).
• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 3 p.m. (FOX).
• NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, 3 p.m. (NBCSN);
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
• Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement (Taped) 7 p.m. (ESPNU).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Arkansas at North Carolina, 1 p.m. (ACC).
• Purdue at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. (SEC).
• Indiana at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (ACC).
• Nebraska at Missouri, 4 p.m. (SEC).
• High Point at Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (ACC).
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, (Taped) 4 a.m. (GOLF).
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, 7 a.m. (GOLF).
• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, noon (GOLF).
• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, noon (NBC).
• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, 2 p.m. (CBS).
• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, 5 p.m. (GOLF).
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, 7 p.m. (GOLF).
• EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, (Taped) 3 a.m. Monday (GOLF).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, 8 p.m. (MLB).
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m. (FS2).
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 4 p.m. (FS1).
WOMEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, 6 p.m. (NHL).
• World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, 9:30 p.m. (NHL).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, 2 p.m. (FS1).
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, 6 p.m. (CBSSN).
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, 9 a.m. (ESPN).
• Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, 11 a.m. (ESPN).
• Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, 1 p.m. (ESPN).
• Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, 2 p.m. (ABC).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (MASN).
• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (TBS).
• Washington at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. (MASN2).
• L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. (ESPN).
• L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, KidsCast, 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
NFL
• Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (NFL).
• Preseason: San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m. (NFL).
RODEO
• PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, (Taped) 12:30 p.m. (CBS).
• PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, (Taped) 8 p.m. (CBSSN).
MEN’S SOCCER
• SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, 7 a.m. (CBSSN).
• Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m. (NBCSN).
• Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN).
• Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 12:30 p.m. (CBSSN).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
• NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m. (CBSSN).
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, noon (TENNIS).
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m. (TENNIS).
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, (Taped) 11:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
WNBA
• Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m. (ESPN).
Monday, Aug. 23
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, (Taped) 3 a.m. (GOLF).
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 1 p.m. (ESPN).
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 3 p.m. (ESPN).
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 5 p.m. (ESPN2).
• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
NFL
• Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m. (ESPN).
MEN’S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 2:55 p.m. (NBCSN).
TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m. (TENNIS).
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.