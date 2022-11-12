EASTON — All the fabulous art was ready to be enjoyed at the Waterfowl Festival this weekend. Since 1970, the festival has been a great opportunity for artists and patrons to connect. There are all kinds of nature-based art from duck carvers to rooster bronze casters to plein air painters absorbing a moment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.