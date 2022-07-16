Wild horses N2BHS-CKT (Starlight), left, and N9BM-JO (Adrianna’s Happy Camper), right, crossed the bridge to the mainland Wednesday. They were quickly captured and returned to Assateague Island unharmed.
BERLIN — On Wednesday afternoon, July 13, two wild horses from the Maryland herd N9BM-JO (Adrianna’s Happy Camper) and N2BHS-CKT (Starlight) crossed to the mainland over the Rt. 611 Verrazano bridge leading to Assateague Island. National Park and State Park staff safely corralled the horses about one half mile from the bridge on the mainland. The horses were trailered and returned to the island safely a few hours later. No horse or human injuries occurred.
A witness communicated to park staff that the inciting incident occurred at the base of the east side of the bridge. These two wild horses were in an already excited and agitated state and subsequently became blocked by visitors and vehicles. With their path of retreat toward the island cut off, the horses fled west over the bridge to the mainland.
Visitors are reminded that the entire causeway east of the bridge is a “No Stopping, No Parking” zone. Vehicles illegally stopping immediately after the bridge led directly to this incident.
The crowding of these animals by visitors and vehicles thereby blocking their movements and path of retreat directly led to this incident, they added. Park rules require visitors to stay at least 40 feet from horses. Due to the narrow nature of the causeway this is generally not possible at this location. Stopping and getting out of your car on the causeway to view horses is illegal. Stopping on the causeway leads directly to an unsafe situation for other vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, for horses and for park personnel.
Treat the horses with respect — move back, give them their space and stay safe, park officials advised.
