WASHINGTON — U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine has been sworn in as the first openly transgender four-star officer and the first female four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service.
Levine was sworn in Oct. 19. The health service is one of eight commissioned corps including military branches, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps.
Levine was appointed by President Joe Biden earlier this year and is the highest-ranking openly transgender person to serve in the U.S. government.
“I am humbled to serve as the first female four-star officer of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and first openly transgender four-star officer across any of the 8 uniformed services. This is a momentous occasion and I am pleased to take this role for the impact I can make, and for the historic nature of what it symbolizes. May this appointment be the first of many like it as we create a more inclusive future,” Admiral Levine said in a statement.
The Biden administration has reversed a number of orders by the Trump White House regarding LGBTQ rights and discrimination protections. Levine served as state health secretary in Pennsylvania before being tapped by Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.