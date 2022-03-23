EASTON — A Ukrainian music and dance troupe came to the Avalon Theatre on Friday, March 18, to perform and raise money to aid their country which was invaded by Russia last month. The musical group, called the Gerdan Ensemble, is a trio comprising accordion, violin and wind instruments. Their music is classically inspired and with a danceable folk vein.
The benefit concert was presented by the Maryland-based nonprofit Carpe Diem Arts.
“This is an internationally renowned music and dance ensemble. They have brought a group of eight dancers. Carpe Diem is very committed to bringing the arts into our communities, our schools, our special needs centers, our senior centers and our correctional facilities- where ever the arts can have an impact,” said Busy Graham, founder and director of Carpe Diem Arts.
Graham took to the stage to encourage people to donate to United Help Ukraine, a charitable organization that distributes first aid kits and humanitarian aid, as well as provides assistance for wounded Ukrainian soldiers and their families.
“They have raised $10 million for medical supplies, humanitarian relief. Just around the clock shipping things to Ukraine. I asked Solomia [Gorokhivska] where I could make a donation and she said, ‘No question. United Help Ukraine.’ I am very impressed with their work and the fact that they have raised this much money speaks volumes,” Graham said.
It was a perfect night for the melding of art, culture and history despite Ukraine’s current predicament.
A representative from United Help Ukraine, Maryna Daydyuk, took the microphone on stage.
“This is how we want you to remember Ukraine,” Daydyuk said. “With beautiful music, wonderful singing, people dancing and children laughing. Clear skies, no shelling, no bombs. And wonderful cities. These cities are being destroyed right now by Russia’s attacks. Women and children are dying. We really appreciate your support and you’re standing with the Ukrainian people right now.”
On television we have seen the devastation of Russia’s invasion: mothers fleeing to the border with their children, hospitals reduced to rubble and whole cities pulverized into grey dust. This group spoke of their concerns for their home country and managed at the same time to create a rousing celebration of their culture. They sang Ukraine’s national anthem to a standing ovation from the packed house.
To see these performers dressed in traditional garb and playing their hearts out with a Ukrainian flag attached to the back wall was inspiring. The dancers came out onstage in different outfits representing different parts of their country. One performer danced with his arms crossed in a towering fur hat.
“I have been doing this for 25 years always supporting Ukrainian culture,” said Andrei Pidkivka, flute player and manager of the Gerdan Ensemble. “From church picnics to Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall. From Library of Congress even to correctional facilities. Music is for everybody, that is my point.”
Solomia Gorokhivska is a singer and violin player in the ensemble. Pidkivka and Gorokhivska are married.
“Singing is the biggest part,” Gorokhivska said. “Every person in Ukraine would know 100 songs. People really love to sing at celebrations. People in Ukraine survive because of songs — we have more than 10,000 songs. Now people are beginning to look at songs from past centuries when we were fighting for our independence like in World War I and World War II. There are even songs from the 17th century that are Cossack songs. We will play one of them tonight.”
Gorokhivska said that politically the best way to learn about Ukraine and Russia is a Netflix documentary called “Winter On Fire.”
“Basically we want to be with Europe,” she said. “That is why we need Western support. People say, ‘Close the sky’ and there are many politicians who say they can’t because of the third world war, but our kids are dying.”
Ukraine has been trying to join the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for years. In an address to Congress on March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the United States and NATO to “close the skies over Ukraine” and create a no-fly zone.
“Putin is targeting kids because that is our next generation,” Pidkivka said. “Ukraine is fighting for the best, but it seems like the West is just sitting back. Protecting the sky is basically protecting women and children. It is a genocide. That is Putin’s mission to destroy anything Ukrainian.”
The United States and European Union have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, but they have resisted calls for a no-fly zone. During the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has killed civilians, destroyed hospitals and bombed refugee shelters with children inside.
Gorokhivska and Pidkivka are on pins and needles all the time because Gorokhivska’s mom is still in Ukraine. They call her every hour and worry if she is alright when a call doesn’t go through. They said that most news coming out of Ukraine is the same from the three different channels. They rely on Facebook and TikTok for the most up-to-date news. Putin’s government heavily censors the internet and social media, so many of the Russian people are not fully aware of what is going on.
For now, they sing their country’s songs, dance their steps and create defiant art to hopefully do some good.
