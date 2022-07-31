EASTON — Home is a word most of us take for granted, but for a Ukrainian family of five that just flew from war-torn Europe to BWI on Saturday, July 23, it is the sweetest word. They literally heard the bombs dropping and fled to Easton; a brand new start awaiting them.
Thanks to the combined miracles of Facebook and a generous community who went out of their way to make this family feel at home, they are beginning the journey of meeting their new community. With the help of the Multicultural Resource Center, they are figuring out how to get into the public school system and how to learn English as quickly as possible.
The parents are actively seeking employment. Julia Ex, a mother, is excited to house clean and he is trying to figure how best to support her family. Jeff Ex, a father, is American and went to college in Northern California so that is a huge help. He went to Ukraine to teach English as a second language.
The local response to their exodus has been incredible. Marianne Jackson from Queen Anne, had just driven up in a rain storm and delivered three brand new bikes for the children, with helmets and locks. The kids went bananas as they got the seats adjusted just right and try the bikes out. Jackson has never met them before but seems almost as excited.
Two people who have spearheaded this journey to the West are Jon and Amy Ostroff of Easton. They created a Facebook page to help the community get involved in supporting this family.
“I am just a coordinator. I had several of my friends who purchased bikes and donated money to make sure we got helmets for the kids. I followed John’s post on Facebook and asked what else the kids needed and he said, ‘Bikes.’ And I thought after all they have been through and all they have left behind, if they want bikes, then I am going to get bikes,” said Jackson.
She asked friends on Facebook to help out and the response was overwhelming.
“I could have gotten 20 bikes to this family. It all happened in about two hours. Other people really stepped up, I just organized it,” she said.
She didn’t want to mention the donors in case she forgot one, but there were several.
As she is explaining, the youngest, Rostick, is running around the living room with his new bike helmet on saying, “bike.” He has learned at least one new English word today.
Vlad who will start as a ninth grader at Easton High said, “Good people, good food. I like crab cake.”
They are going to a YMCA camp soon.
Vlad’s sister Veronika, who is 12, said, “It is a beautiful country. We are happy to not be sitting around and going to camp.”
The youngest, Rostick, said “I like the puppies and swimming in the pool. I want to play PlayStation at camp.”
Julia Ex is 41 and Jeff is 56.
“Jeff is old man,” she says laughing.
“I want my children to learn English every day. I want them to be busy all day. Rostick is youngest and loves to watch cartoons.”
She also said that while many Americans don’t know where Ukraine is on a map, they at least know what is going on.
“In Easton. In Maryland. People have been amazing. America has been awesome. Financial aid, military aid. I was a little worried that when we got here, people would have been done with the whole Ukraine situation, but people have been great,” said Jeff.
Jeff moved to Ukraine three years ago to teach English. Before that he worked in the states as a pharmacy tech compounding medicines. He had worked in Silicon Valley as a recruiter. His degree is in psychology.
“I have always kept an eye on American news. There was a good likelihood of something happening in Ukraine. Most of my Ukrainian friends dismissed me. When it was time to go and I had to board a train, I had the lowest priority as a man, a foreigner and a man with an accent. So I had to keep a low profile,” said Jeff.
Adjusting to time has been the easiest one.
“Amy and Jon have been awesome helping us navigate Easton. Like on Monday the children are all going to the YMCA camp to start meeting other kids. They are excited to meet other people their age. We have been so fortunate. For example, one of the ESL teachers from the High School, came by to say hello and meet us in the middle of summer,” said Jeff.
Julia is already thinking about getting to work, but she also has to learn to drive.
“Maybe I go to clean homes as house cleaner for retirement homes. I have been in country for three days and they are telling me I need to learn how to drive. I am like a monkey with a bomb. I need a farm to practice on without people. It is necessary. There is no subway here,” said Julia.
Jeff sums it up, “We are so blessed. There are so many people struggling in Ukraine. Things are really hard. The price of sugar or salt is five times what it was before. The availability of finding food is really difficult. We never forget our friends or our family who are struggling over there.”
But they have celebrated coming to America.
It was Jeff’s birthday when he got to America. After traveling 11 hours, they woke up the next day and had a birthday party. Somebody donated a yellow cake. He calls it his welcome to America cake.
The Ostroffs have started a go fund me page to get the Exes a modest car to fit five people. They have also helped find a rental house for the family to live right down the street. Jon calls the car the final project.
To help out with the car fund you can go to: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU2MTYx
