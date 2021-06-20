EASTON — Tension between father and son is a running theme in Southern literature. Faulkner and Wolfe wrote numerous short stories exploring the theme. Larry Brown continued in his novel aptly titled “Father and Son.”
Richard Russo, while not a southern, penned “Risk Pool” trying to explain the dynamics between the two relatives. It’s in those books and short stories where I found solace with the fractured relationship with my father, a man who was damn hard to love, but as I later figured out loved damn hard.
It’s been four Father’s Days since my father passed. I now find myself answering my own questions of who he was, understanding the whys and hows of our interactions. When I figure out one of those questions the memories of my father becomes a tear jerker country song. A song sung by Willie, Hank Sr., Waylon or Merle, of a man who I scorned as a teenager and barely spoke with as an adult. But made peace with near the end.
My earliest memory of my father is of him up late, head bent over engineering textbooks at our kitchen table. His hand scribbling equations on white-lined notebook paper, quietly whispering to himself. I would try to sneak past for a glass of water, but he would always spot me, call me over to sit on his lap while he continued studying. I would listen to him talking himself through a problem, not understanding a word he said, but feeling secure and important as if he was imparting some secret to me.
As I got older, our relationship deteriorated. I don’t know why. Perhaps father and son were too much alike, bullheaded and mad at the world with something to prove.
I think early on my father was determined to prove his abilities to the world. He was born in what I can only describe as abject poverty in a West Virginia hollow. My grandmother was married five times — two husbands died, two left and the fifth was finally her Prince Charming in a white Cadillac instead of on a steed.
Of her seven children, six were placed in an orphanage. Weeks before his death my father told me of the lifelong guilt he carried being the one who stayed with his mother. Why him, why not Penny, Jimmy, Judy, Betty, Baker or Frances? “Why me,” he continually asked.
The question sent me back to when I was in middle school and got a glimpse into my father’s childhood. After my grandma’s funeral, we drove around his hometown.
“We lived there for about six months, before being evicted,” he said along one block.
“That red house there, we lived there for three months. I guess I was in the 7th or 8th grade. I came home and our belongings were on the sidewalk. Mom couldn’t pay the rent,” he said along another block.
Thirty-five years later, I still see my father’s strained face fighting back tears from those memories. The stories continued. One of him being embarrassed because his mother wore red pants on Friday, back then a sign of an immoral woman. Others of men cursing, beating his mom, while he ate cereal without milk helplessly watching Red Skelton or “I Love Lucy.”
My father never had a role model, so he raised his family, including his son, the best he knew how, something I’m finally beginning to accept. He was raised in an era where a good father provided food, shelter and clothing for his family. If there was food on the table, a roof over his family’s heads and clothing in the closet that was doing well, or so he thought.
My father also thought sons and daughters should be raised differently. Until a week before his death, I believed his way of raising his only son was mean and hateful. But I learned he was trying to teach me valuable life lessons — don’t rely on anyone, but yourself.
When I was 12, I got my first job delivering papers. I made $12 a week; $6 was placed in savings, per his orders. I delivered papers for three years. When I was 15, I started a mowing lawns; again half was placed in the bank. At 16, I still moved lawns, but I also worked an after school job at a gas station. My required savings continued. My sisters never had a job until after college.
A family joke goes, “When Danny asked dad for a pair of shoes, dad replied, “Get a job” or “You have savings.” When his daughters asked for shoes, dad’s reply was “let me get my keys.”
I know now he was teaching me responsibility and the value of money and the importance of saving. Albeit in a rather painful lesson emotionally.
My father was never a “good job, son. I’m proud of you” type of parent. During high school I stayed tired. I went to school, had swim practice, then worked about three hours, went home to do homework and then around 11 p.m. practiced swimming for another hour or so.
In the family pool, my father sectioned offed a lap lane where at the end he placed a timer. I would hit the timer when I started and finished a set of laps. One night, I beat my best time by a couple seconds. I was elated. My heart was pounding in my chest, my legs and arms ached as never before, or since. When I looked up I saw my dad, I said something about it being my best time. My father said, “Yes, but your style resembled an epileptic dolphin” and walked away.
He did have a kind side. In my senior year of high school, I took a southern literature course where we read Welty, Faulkner, Styron, O. Henry and more. In that class I became enamored with Thomas Wolfe and Truman Capote. Both men wrote clear prose while using an economy of words.
Late one night, I was reading a few short stories by Wolfe on the side porch. My father, who never read a book after graduating college, came out asking, “Buck, what are you doing up this late.” Then he saw my Xeroxed copies of Wolfe’s works, “Of course, reading. Anything good?” For the next 15 minutes I told him of Wofle’s flawless prose, sentences with no extra words and how he had the same editor, Maxwell Perkins, as Hemingway (overrated) and Fitzgerald (sadly, now underrated). My father looked at the shrubs and said, “interesting.”
The next day, after I got home from work, I found a hardback version of all Wolfe’s short stories and a copy of “Look Homeward, Angel.” The inscription was pure my father, “Throw those damn Xeroxed copies away. Dad.” Today, that book is stored in my safe deposit box.
That truce did not last long. That summer my father and I had an argument which led to us barely spoke for close to 25 years. Is there guilt, of course. Is there sadness, of course. Is there remorse, of course. Multiple lessons were learned from the argument: how strong hate and pride can be, but forgiveness is stronger.
My father left a four-word note, “Mow the yards tomorrow.” My childhood home was on a corner lot, meaning we had a large front lawn, two wide side yards and a big back yard. And no riding lawn mover. Normally, my mother hired a crew of two or three men to mow and trim the lawn, but she was away on business.
I started early, around 8 a.m. Front and side yards done by noon. Our backyard was the monster. It was long and wide. By 2:30 p.m. the heat was nearing the 100-degree mark, causing dehydration and weakness. I had it all mowed except about a quarter of the back yard when I stopped. I’ll finish it tomorrow I thought.
Around 6 p.m. my father got home and started ranting about the unfinished back yard. My sisters, who never had a problem standing up to our father, told him the facts, but he went on ranting.
Fed up, I said the most hurtful thing a son can say to father, “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray a piece of concrete falls and kills you.”
For the first time in my life, I saw hurt in his eyes. Hurting him gave me the victory, or so I thought. But he realized he pushed too hard. I went upstairs packed a bag, came down and told him I was spending the rest of the summer with my grandparents. Still in shock as I walked down the hall, my father, every the company man, just whispered to call work to let them know I’m not returning for the summer. I didn’t.
I arrived at my granddad’s five hours later. A few minutes afterward, my mom called trying to play the peacemaker from her hotel room. She failed. At 18, I was not interested in forgiveness.
For the next quarter century, my father and I would make small talk at family functions. It was painful and awkward. We both wanted to say more, to have a real talk, to make amends, but pride and ego got in the way. During college, I would always find summer jobs in Pittsburgh, so I wouldn’t have to go home.
I volunteered to work holidays to avoid going home. I took assignments far from my parents as an excuse not to see or talk to my father. Mom would keep me informed of what he was up to during our weekly phone chats.
Then four years ago, my sister texted telling me dad was in the VA in Salem, Virginia, where the doctors said he had a month at the most. “Danny, he wants to see you before he dies.” I was in a budget meeting when I got the message. I broke down, tears flooded my face as shocked colleagues looked on in surprise. Many had complained I was a bit cold and hard to work with, traits of my father. I left the conference room, grabbed my keys and headed to see my dad, thinking how wrong Thomas Wolfe was, you can go home, again.
It was time to make amends. Twenty-five years wasted. Twenty-five years of pride and pig-headedness. I’m going home again, Thomas Wolfe, I’m going home.
When I walked into his hospital room, my family and his doctors were standing around his bed. My mom, a saint of a woman, saw me first and smiled and held out her hand. I stepped into the circle, taking her hand and giving her a hug. That’s when my dad saw me. In a very gravelly voice, he yelled, “Buck!” and grabbed my other hand. My dad never called me by my given name, but that’s another story.
The crying and remorse began immediately. My dad, who never really approved on me being in the newspaper business, told his doctors, “This is my son, he’s a newspaper editor.” My mother told me after his funeral that dad had subscribed to every newspaper I worked for, often passing around my articles while telling his employees, “That my son, he wrote that.”
My dad actually had three weeks left. During that time, I broke my father’s No. 1 rule: work comes first. I called my editor telling him I was taking a leave of absence.
Dad was released from the VA and into hospice care. Over the next few weeks, my dad and I sat on the front porch and talked like friends who hadn’t see each other in a quarter century.
Our hostilities buried, deep emotional scars healing. Instead of visiting emotional minefields, we talked about life. How hard it is, but also how great it can be. How foolish it is to hold back forgiveness until it’s too late.
About four days before he died, my dad and I were sitting outside watching squirrels play when he said, “I love you, son.” Four words I never heard before. I replied “I love you, dad,” four words I never said before.
On our final day of porch sitting, we exchanged a few words. He gave me some life advice, but mostly we just sat and watched the birds and squirrels. Dad got excited when a couple cotton-tailed rabbits waltz across a side yard. He just pointed and smiled. I nodded. Words not needed, we were father and son spending a day on the side porch.
My dad, Tom Tyson, died the next evening.
Successful men often worry about their legacy. My father was no different. His death was front-page news detailing his business acumen, his generosity to local not-for-profits, including the local children’s home, devoted husband and family man. Glowing quotes peppered the story.
But to me, my dad’s legacy is his final photograph, a blurry picture snapped by my sister. There’s three Tyson men in the front room of his home. My dad laying in a bed, rail thin, weak, and wearing his stupid fishing cap, my then 16-year-old nephew and I standing on each side. My dad has a grin on his face knowing he made many mistakes in his life. But while he was damn hard to love, he also loved damn hard.
That’s my dad’s legacy.
