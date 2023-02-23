ST. MICHAELS — In conjunction with African American History Month, there will be a concert at Union United Methodist Church, 201 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels, entitled “The Evolution of Gospel Music.”
The event will feature Richard and Leroy Potter and the Covenant Choir, a community choral group from the Bay Hundred Area that includes choir members from the Episcopal, Methodist and Catholic churches.
This powerful and insightful program will examine historical accounts of the American Negro spiritual and the various movements that led to Gospel music. The concert will be part historical narrative delivered by Richard Potter and part musical renderings of the various eras in the history of Gospel music.
“It is a moving experience to go from how it all began to present day gospel music,” Richard said. “It will educate you, and your soul will be moved.”
The concert begins by exploring the roots of the Negro spirituals, including how it was used in the Underground Railroad and what role the Fisk Jubilee Singers played in its popularization. Then, it looks at how musicians such as Thomas Dorsey, considered the father of black Gospel music, helped transform the Negro spiritual into what is considered today to be traditional black Gospel music.
Finally, Richard examines present day Gospel music, where soloists are more prevalent and the vocalists have crossed racial lines.
“The Covenant Choir is a testament to how present-day Gospel music has crossed racial lines,” said Potter noting that the choir is a racially diverse group of singers from both black and white churches.
The event begins at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Keith L. Beckett is the pastor of Union Church.
