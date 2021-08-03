SPARROWS POINT — Baltimore-based US Wind announced progress in advancing their first major offshore wind energy project in Maryland Tuesday.
The wind energy developer is making headway in further developing MarWin, the state’s first offshore wind farm. The project is scheduled to start generating clean power in 2025.
MarWin is expected to produce 270 megawatts of offshore wind energy, which is enough clean energy to power over 80,000 Maryland homes, according to US Wind. To generate this energy, the project will install up to 22 wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City.
The company also announced the creation of major labor agreements with the Baltimore-D.C. Building and Construction Trades and IBEW, emphasizing a commitment to using union labor. Approximately 1,300 direct construction jobs are expected to be created in Maryland to support MarWin project development.
“No one is more important to us than the skilled trades men and women who we will need to build this project,” said Jeff Grybowski, CEO of US Wind.
US Wind also revealed their plans for a major expansion of offshore wind farms through developing Momentum Wind — the “biggest clean energy project ever proposed in the state of Maryland,” Grybowski said. Located west of the MarWin, the 82-turbine Momentum Wind project is expected to be able to supply the state with an additional 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy. Together, MarWin and Momentum Wind will produce enough clean energy in a year to power 400,000 Maryland homes.
“We will need the help of many businesses in this community — small businesses, minority owned businesses, from Baltimore and Baltimore County all the way out to the Eastern Shore,” Grybowski said. “We want to put a lot of Marylanders to work, we want to support a lot of local businesses.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan welcomed the offshore wind developments and their economic impacts, calling it “an absolute game changer.”
“...our state has been leading the charge when it comes to supporting responsible, clean and renewable energy projects,” Hogan said. “We’re proud to continue setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership with one of the most skilled workforces in the nation.”
Momentum Wind is expected to create 3,500 direct construction jobs and 100 direct operations jobs. The first phase of the project is expected to come online in 2026, with additional phases coming by 2028.
Together with its plans for Momentum Wind, US Wind also announced their proposal for Maryland’s first permanent offshore wind component factory — Sparrows Point Steel, a new steel fabrication facility located at the Tradepoint Atlantic site in Baltimore County.
“Let’s get this project done, let’s get it done yesterday, and let’s just say that Maryland will be the home and beacon of clean energy for the future,” said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
