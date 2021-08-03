NEW YORK — New York City is requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining, fitness centers and indoor concerts and performances marking a continued ramp up in new and renewed pandemic restrictions and mandates.
The New York move comes as vaccine passports and mandates are imposed across the world as governments and employers worry about the Delta variants to COVID and push the unvaccinated to get shots.
In Pakistan, government officials have threatened and in some areas turned off smartphone SIM cards and internet access for the unvaccinated. Other agencies threatened to restrict wages to the unvaccinated.
The squelching of cell phone and internet access and threats of monetary penalties resulted in more than 1 million new COVID vaccinations on Aug. 2. Pakistan has a population of 225 million people.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duerte has ordered government and police officials to lock down the unvaccinated in their homes and could restrict their access to grocery stores and markets. The orders are being challenged in the courts.
Back in the U.S., the New York move comes as more private sector and government employers require workers to get vaccinated and indoor mask mandates and guidance are renewed over concerns about coronavirus variants and another round of rising caseloads and hospitalizations.
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky both recently said the federal government was looking at the legality of a national COVID vaccine mandate before walking back those statements.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a COVID vaccine is required for societal participation.
“If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time,” De Blasio said. “You’ll need proof of (a) COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining, indoor gyms and indoor concerts and performances in New York City. This is a lifesaving mandate to keep our city safe.”
The move could set the precedent across the country for other local COVID vaccine mandates and de-facto vaccination passports for travel and access to businesses and venues. Broadway producers announced Friday that audiences, actors and staff will have be vaccinated and wear masks indoors. Some GOP governors have signed bills aimed at restricting vaccine requirements and other COVID mandates.
Government imposed vaccine mandates and passports are being put in place in Europe sparking protests in France and Germany.
The Delta variant and other strains of COVID worry health officials with rising reported cases and hospitalizations in Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas, according to the Mayo Clinic and other virus trackers
In Maryland, the state health agency reported 309 current hospitalizations statewide for COVID on Tuesday along with six new deaths attributed to the virus. The hospitalizations are up from recent lows earlier this summer but are still well below the more than 1,900 reported in January.
The Talbot County Health Department issued recommendations on Monday mirroring U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance recommending the indoor mask wearing for the fully vaccinated in crowded and indoor settings because of Delta fears.
“To reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and potentially spreading it to others, CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people: Wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the county health department said in a social media statement.
