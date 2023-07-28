Chesapeake Bay

A bill was introduced Thursday to establish a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area.

 PHOTO BY DAVID SITES

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes, both D-Md., introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to create a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area. The bill proposes to unite a series of voluntarily contributed park areas and iconic Bay properties under the operation of the National Park Service in order to provide more federal resources for environmental conservation, celebrate the Chesapeake’s diverse cultural and economic history, foster sustainable and equitable access to the Bay, and spur economic growth in the watershed region.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.