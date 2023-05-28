Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates Sunday after winning the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix.

 AP PHOTO

MONACO (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.

