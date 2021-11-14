LANDOVER (AP) — Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter as part of an implosion by the reigning Super Bowl champions, contributing to Washington upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 Sunday while losing Chase Young to injury.
Tampa Bay lost a second consecutive game on either side of its bye week and was dealt an extra blow in the last minute when nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off with an injury on the final play of a 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 that sealed the victory for Washington (3-6).
Brady threw two picks just like the loss to New Orleans two weeks ago and finished 23 of 34 for 220 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Buccaneers (6-3) couldn’t find much of a rhythm on either side of the ball in a rematch of their wild-card victory at Washington from January. Brady’s interceptions on two of his first six throws — one off the hands of rookie Jaelon Darden and another inexplicable toss that was caught by Washington safety Bobby McCain — disjointed the NFL’s best scoring and passing offense, which did not have a first-half touchdown for just the fifth time in the past two seasons.
Brady bounced back in the second half, throwing TD passes to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans. The 40-yard connection with Evans cut the Buccaneers’ deficit to 23-19.
That’s where the comeback bid faltered, when Tampa Bay’s defense could not stop Washington’s offense on the final, clock-draining drive. Coach Ron Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname by going for it on fourth-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 1-yard line with 31 seconds to go, and Antonio Gibson’s second touchdown run of the day put the game away and caused Vea’s injury, which could linger for the Buccaneers.
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke put his stamp on the improbable result much earlier, hooking up with DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard TD pass and leading a 71-yard drive in the third quarter.
A pass interference penalty on the Buccaneers set up Gibson’s first TD run — one of several self-inflicted mistakes made by Tampa Bay, which was flagged six times for 43 yards.
Heinicke, who earned his contract by impressing in a surprise start against the Buccaneers in the playoffs, was 26 of 32 for 256 yards and also rushed for 15 yards.
YOUNG INJURED
The potentially serious right knee injury to Young put a serious damper on Washington’s victory.
The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year crumpled to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact injury after trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith on a pass rush in the second quarter. Young pulled off and threw his helmet while down on the field before he was checked on by team trainers.
A cart was driven out onto the grass, but Young did not get on it. Instead, he motioned for right guard Brandon Scherff to give him a hand to help stand up.
A wincing Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people while walking with a hitch. He returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches.
SLYE COMES UP BIG
New kicker Joey Slye was perfect in his Washington debut, making field goals from 46, 28 and 29 yards and going 2 for 2 on extra points. Slye also took a perfect angle to run a kick returner out of bounds in the second half.
REMEMBERING HUFF
A moment of silence was held for former Washington linebacker and broadcaster Sam Huff, who died Saturday at age 87. Huff went to one Pro Bowl with Washington and was a fixture in the team’s broadcast booth for decades after his playing days were over.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: CB Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups and did not play. ... WR Antonio Brown (ankle) and TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) were inactive.
Washington: TE Logan Thomas missed a fifth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. ... CB Benjamin St-Juste was ruled out earlier in the week with a concussion. ... Rookie RT Sam Cosmi was back in uniform after missing time with an ankle injury, but Cornelius Lucas got the start.
Cowboys 43, Falcons 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt for a score a week after touching one kept Dallas from getting the ball, and the Cowboys routed Atlanta.
Plenty of things that went wrong for the Cowboys in a blowout loss to Denver that ended a six-game winning streak a week ago went right to help the NFC East leaders get back on track.
Offensive execution was among them.
Dallas (7-2) looked much more like the NFL’s No. 1 offense with Dak Prescott throwing two TD passes to CeeDee Lamb and Elliott finishing two drives kept alive by fourth-down conversions, all before halftime.
Then came the sequence that led to the highest-scoring quarter in franchise history (29 points in the second) and Dallas’ biggest halftime lead (36-3) since 1971.
Dorance Armstrong’s one-armed block of Dustin Colquitt’s punt was recovered by Wright in the end zone with 37 seconds remaining in the first half. A week earlier again Denver, Wright touched a blocked punt past the line of scrimmage without securing the loose ball, and the Broncos recovered to retain possession.
Atlanta (4-5) had 12 men on the field for the extra point, so the Cowboys went for the 2-point conversion from the 1. Elliott added another plunge across the goal line.
Matt Ryan led the Falcons to the Dallas 20 in just four plays on their first possession before settling for a field goal.
Ryan didn’t get that deep into Cowboys territory again, threw two interceptions — including Trevon Diggs’ NFL-leading eighth — and was pulled before the end of the third quarter with Atlanta down 43-3.
Prescott was 24 of 31 for 296 yards with a fourth-down rushing TD before sitting in the fourth quarter, while Ryan finished with a 21.4 rating, going 9 of 21 for 117 yards.
Battling an arm contusion that came from an early incompletion, Lamb had all 94 of his yards receiving at halftime, the most before the break for the second-year player. It was Lamb’s third two-TD game.
Elliott’s first touchdown was a 1-yarder five plays after Prescott’s 21-yard pass to Lamb on fourth-and-5. The two-time rushing champ’s 2-yard score came the play after Prescott scrambled on fourth-and-3 and found Michael Gallup along the sideline for 23 yards in the first game for Gallup (calf strain) since the opener.
QUINN’S REUNION
Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was on the same field with the Falcons for the first time since they fired him as coach after an 0-5 start last season. He took breaks from his pregame workout routine in the stadium to talk to members of the Atlanta staff while also greeting Ryan and owner Arthur Blank.
Atlanta reached the Super Bowl during the 2016 season under Quinn. The Falcons infamously lost to New England 34-28 in overtime after leading 28-3 in the third quarter in Houston. Quinn was in his sixth season with the Falcons when he was fired.
NFL DEBUT AT 31
Cowboys kicker Lirim Hajrullahu made his NFL debut at age 31 with Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list. Coach Mike McCarthy was worried about the former CFL kicker getting touchbacks with dangerous return man Cordarrelle Patterson lurking. But Hajrullahu put all six of his kickoffs in the end zone and made all five PATS.
INJURIES
Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins injured an ankle and didn’t return.
UP NEXT
Falcons: a short week with New England visiting Atlanta on Thursday.
Cowboys: a trip to two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City next Sunday.
Patriots 45, Browns 7
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and New England rolled over Cleveland as the Browns lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a knee injury.
The Patriots (6-4) won their fourth straight game. The Browns (5-5) have dropped four of their last six and haven’t won at New England since 1992, when Bill Belichick was their coach.
Jones finished 19 of 23 for 198 yards passing. Hunter Henry added a pair of TD receptions. Playing without star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the game after a positive COVID-19 test, the Browns were held to 217 total yards and were 1 of 11 on third down.
Mayfield limped off the field after taking a pair of hits in the third quarter.
Edge rusher Deatrich Wise drove Mayfield into the turf and was penalized for roughing the passer. Two plays later, linebacker Matt Judon crunched into Mayfield’s midsection, and the QB was slow to get up.
A few minutes later, he left the game and was replaced by Case Keenum, who was sacked on back-to-back plays. Mayfield visited the sideline medical tent and later limped out. He remained on the sideline for the rest of the game.
Mayfield was 11 for 21 for 73 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.