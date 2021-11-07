2021 Waterfowl Festival Partners & Sponsors

Academy Art Museum

American Waterfowler Magazine

The Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region

Ashley Insurance

Attraction Magazine

Avalon Foundation

Avery Outdoors

Bartlett Tree Experts

Bass Pro Shop

Bay Imprint

Bay Journal

Benchmade Knives

Benelli

Blue Point Hospitality

C. Albert Matthews

Cecil H. Gannon & Sons

Charles Jobes Decoys

Chene Gear

Chesapeake Bay Magazine

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

Chick-fil-A

Choptank Electric

Choptank Transport

Christ Church of Easton

Councell Farms

Decoy Magazine

Dive Bomb Industries

Duck Camp

Eastern Shore Tents & Events

Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals

Easton Utilities

Eukenuba/Royal Canin USA, Inc.

Gipe Associates

Gray’s Sporting Journal

Gunner Kennels

Guyette & Deeter, Inc.

Inn at Perry Cabin

JJ Lares

Kelly Distributors

Kent Island Resort & Renault Winery Resort

Lane Engineering LLC

Leaffilter North, LLC

Luck Duck Premium Decoys

M&T Bank

Maryland Public Television

McHale Landscape Design

Maryland Hunting Quarterly

Maryland State Arts Council

Merrill Lynch

Molly’s Place Sporting Goods

People’s Bank

PNC Private Bank

Preston Automotive Group

Pretty Little Wedding Co.

Prop Talk/Fish Talk

Qlarant

Queenstown Bank

RM Custom Calls

Ruth Brothers

Sean Mann Outdoors

Shore United Bank

Star Democrat/APG Media

T-Mobile

Talbot County Tourism

Tanglefree

Tidewater Inn

Town of Easton

Toyota

Tri Gas & Oil

Tuckahoe Hydrographics

Turner’s Creek & Bombay Hook Farms

Uline

Ward Museum

WebFoot Custom Calls, LLC What’s Up

Willow Construction

Yeti Coolers/Aqua Pools

