EASTON — Children gathered at the Bay Street ponds and Easton Middle School to sing storybook songs, dance freestyle and fish Sunday, Nov. 14, during the 50th Waterfowl Festival.
Children’s activities were part of the celebration from Friday through Sunday.
Kids enjoyed a free fishing event at the Bay Street ponds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., casting lines into the water and hoping to snag their first catch. The event was held by the Mid-Shore Chapter of the Maryland Coastal Conservation Association, which supplied racks of rods and bait for children at the docks of the pond. Children were also treated to a fly fishing demonstration.
Also at Bay Street were fetching and retrieving demonstrations hosted by the Talbot Retriever Club. Guests sprawled around the ponds and sat in bleachers to watch trainers guide their retrievers to respond to the whistle of their trainer, swim through chilly pond water, retrieve their toy and bring it back.
It’s not as easy as it looks, said David Wheeler, a member of the Talbot Retriever Club who demonstrated retrieving a toy with his dog, a chocolate labrador named Maggie.
“Maggie was doing what’s called a bulldog, where you have two dogs both being sent out to retrieve ducks,” he said. “But they’re in different places, so you have to make sure your dog goes after the (correct) duck.”
At Easton Middle, festival-goers browsed art collections and bought meals at a food truck. Families also enjoyed story time from Jackie McCabe, an entertainer from Dover, Delaware, who strums an acoustic guitar and sings storybook songs like “Ten Little Fish.”
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., about 30 to 35 children trickled into a classroom to sing along with McCabe.
“It was nice because the parents sang with the kids,” said McCabe, who added she was really enjoying her first visit to the Waterfowl Festival.
Just outside the middle school were Jonathan Williams and Suzanne Sanders, who were there all weekend to encourage children to dance along to blasting music from a nearby speaker.
At its peak, Williams and Sanders had three children busting out moves with them, shaking loose and having fun.
“The whole idea is to get moving,” said Williams, who owns Community Shore Music, a dance instruction class. “We’re just focused on participation.”
