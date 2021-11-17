EASTON — Food vendors sold out, 50th Waterfowl Festival merchandise sold out, artists’ inventory dwindled. And organizers, vendors and volunteers repeatedly summed up the weekend as simply “awesome.”
More than 15,500 people attended this year’s golden anniversary, a three-day event.
“We count our corporate sponsors, ticket sales, exhibitors, volunteers, VIPs and all those folks, but we think there were far more people on the streets that were just out and about,” said Margaret Enloe-North, executive director of the Waterfowl Festival. She’s headed up six Festivals.
Folks were just “happy and grateful” to be part of the Festival, she said.
“We had very few issues or complaints this year,” Enloe-North said. “People masked up as needed, and we had very few issues, mostly because I think people were just really grateful that (the Festival) happened.”
The 2020 Waterfowl Festival was a low-key virtual event because of pandemic restrictions on public gatherings.
Waterfowl Festival President Kevin Greaney visited vendors and venues throughout the weekend.
“The food vendors ... were up 40% in food sales, over 2019 and 2018 numbers,” Greaney said. “People weren’t complaining (in long food lines), people were talking to the person in front of them, talking to the person behind them. And they were so happy to be out and and enjoying (themselves).”
“People were listening to music and seeing friends and they didn’t mind waiting for their cream of crab soup or their oyster fritter. That’s part of being at the Festival, and it doesn’t seem to bother people,” Greaney said.
One of the popular food venues was the Eastern Shore buffet prepared by members and volunteers at the Elks Lodge on Dutchman’s Lane.
Elks Lodge member and coordinator of the Elks buffet was Dave Tyler.
“We don’t really get into the dollars yet until all the dust settles, but I know we sold over 700 crab cakes and over 50 gallons of (wild) oysters,” Tyler said.
“And 100 dozen soft crabs,” said Elks Exalted Ruler Darwin Kleckner.
It takes a lot of people and many hours to make up crab cakes, shuck oysters, fry soft crabs and serve them all.
“We averaged anywhere from 30 to 40 folks volunteering throughout the weekend,” Tyler said. “There’s a lot of kids that earn service learning hours, and then other folks that just come and help out.”
“If I had to guess, we’re probably up 20% from where we were in 2019,” he said. “So it’s been phenomenal.”
The weather provided a crisp and cool autumn weekend with fall foliage at its peak.
“The Festival lived up to its name of Waterfowl with a few sprinkles,” Greaney said.
A line of showers moved through the region on the first morning Friday, Nov 12.
“And then it cleared out and you couldn’t ask for better weather,” he said. “It’s a kickoff to the holidays, and you don’t want it to be warm. You want to put a jacket on, and you want to be out.”
Souvenir merchandise was so popular that the 50th Waterfowl T-shirts and swag sold out. Even leftover 2019 items were brought out, and they sold out as well.
The Festival is the premier fundraiser for the organization’s waterfowl conservation mission.
This year’s total for art sales before commissions are paid out “exceeded $700,000, which was the highest number in the past 10 years,” Enloe-North said.
Greaney said there’s “no way” founders Harry Walsh and William Perry “could imagine what it’s grown to” from an idea that began around a kitchen table.
“It’s just really incredible that people are doing so much to help out and lend a hand. We couldn’t do it without them,” he said. “And it’s everybody. It touches so many different organizations and groups — from the town to the first responders to even the paying vendors (who may) walk off their shift, put on another pin, and they’re volunteering for another venue. So that’s really special to see the cross collaboration that we see.”
On Sunday afternoon at the Elks Lodge, 26-year veteran volunteer and Elk Jerry Foreman summed up the weekend.
“Everybody’s enjoying themselves, eating, drinking, spending their money and making up for last year,” he said.
