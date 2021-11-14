From left, Kim Austin and Brian Smith Jr. of Stevensville hang out with longtime friend Liz Villar of Denton at Beer Wetland. Austin had a personal connection with her Vienna Lager from Devil’s Backbone, which she used to drink with her father Tim, who passed away last year. “It’s the little things like the Devil’s Backbone that take me back to dad,” she said.
“I hope he doesn’t get any taller,” Rick Vohrer of Parkville said of his 10-month-old pup Bronc. “He keeps bumping his head on the table!”
Ten Eyck Brewing Company’s head brewer Bronson Moghaddam hands Terry Gleim of Easton a Side Dish imperial brown ale, made from sweet potatoes, maple syrup and “a bit of vanilla.”
EASTON — Forecasters predicted rain to drench Easton Friday, Nov. 12, the first day of the 50th Waterfowl Festival.
But by late morning, the showers had moved off-coast, and suds connoisseurs flowed toward Beer Wetland next to the Bullitt House on Dover Street dowtown, where local breweries and two keg trailers set up camp.
With a blues rock tone established by Easton musicians Wayne Wheeler and Alan Willoughby, the drink options, beyond Bud Light, were all local craft beers.
The Wetland featured three new local breweries.
The Eastern Shore Brewing Company offered its locally-themed amber beer, the St. Michaels Ale. Big Truck Farm Brewery, which is building a new location in Queenstown, represented itself through its Half Cab Hazy IPA. And Ten Eyck Brewing Company in Wye Mills, had its own hazy IPA, the Ten Eyck Sapling.
Cambridge brewery RAR’s flagship drink, the Nanticoke Nectar, was a festival favorite. “I started drinking it at the Elks Lodge, and I just haven’t stopped,” said Liz Villar of Denton.
“It’s a local tradition,” said Jazming Haley from St. Michaels.
“I’m an IPA guy, so it’s perfect for me,” said Jeff Zimmerman, who came down from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to attend the festival. Zimmerman said that through the Waterfowl Festival, he “started getting into” Maryland breweries.
Throughout the weekend, the Beer Wetland featured three different breweries. Big Truck Brewery headlined Saturday, and Stevensville’s movie-themed Cult Classic Brewery is spotlighted at the Wetland on Sunday.
On Friday, it was the female-owned Ten Eyck Brewing Company, started in 2020 by a group of veterans and first responders, who got to interact with festival attendees.
In addition to their Sapling brew poured from the trailer, Ten Eyck offered patrons the Head Splitter, a West Coast IPA, and the Side Dish imperial brown ale, made from a mix of sweet potatoes, maple syrup and vanilla.
“My goal as head brewer is to establish an Eastern Shore-based yeast program, to use locally sourced ingredients from our backyard,” said Bronson Moghaddam, who’s worked at breweries around the country and recently moved from Georgia to work with Ten Eyck.
Though Moghaddam just started working in Queenstown earlier in November, he said he was already impressed with the operation.
“I work with badass women,” he said. “And you can absolutely quote me on that.”
