EASTON — The 20th annual Decoy Tailgate Show attracted nearly 100 vendors to the Talbot County Community Center during during three sunny, unseasonably warm days just ahead of the 50th Waterfowl Festival in Easton.
Vendors displayed working decoys, carved decoys, art work, sculptures and antiques for sale Nov. 9, 10 and 11. They paid $30 per parking space to display their wares.
Indoors, decoy sellers set up shop in two meeting rooms. Jon Ritchie of Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, said business was “good — if you’ve got good stuff, it’s very good.”
One of the vintage hunting decoys Ritchie and his son Colby brought was a Ward Brothers 1936 canvasback duck. The pricetag? A mere $10,500.
Ritchie said some of the vendors moved over to Easton High School to set up for the Buy, Sell and Swap trading bazaar. “The vendors are very scarce today, but Tuesday and Wednesday was completely full,” Ritchie said.
The EHS bazaar continues Saturday and Sunday. Ritchie said he and his son were heading home and would not be selling at the bazaar.
Nearly 60 vendors are exhibiting at the bazaar, including Chuck & Lynn Usilton of C & L Antiques in Conowingo, Maryland.
But before making that move, however, the Usiltons rented four parking spaces at the community center for the Tailgate Decoy Show, which is not an official event of the Waterfowl Festival.
“It’s been pretty good — really good,” Chuck Usilton said. “There’s been a lot of people here, and they’re spending money.”
He praised the warm weather as his wife laughed. “This time of year, to be outside like this, with 75 (degrees) on Tuesday and 70 yesterday, it’s been a good time.”
Preston Peper, director of Talbot County Parks and Recreation, said the number of vendors was down slightly at the two inside spaces, but the show outside was just as big as in past years before the pandemic.
The inside vendors tend to be from “further away, and some fly in versus our tailgate (show vendors who are) more regionally located,” Peper said.
The event last year, while necessarily online because of the pandemic, didn’t capture the camaraderie Peper sees during the live show.
“Our decoy show is probably 25% sales, 75% social.” he said. “they all know each other, they all socialize, they all hang out, they all write to each other.”
“It’s so much easier to do stuff online, but I think that’s, unfortunately, the way society is headed,” Peper said.
The tailgate vendors had their day in the sun — literally.
For Jessica Starke, her first year coordinating the event was a good one.
“We definitely got a lot of good weather,” Starke said. “I’ve heard that typically you can expect them some gray days, some rain, but we got really lucky this year.”
