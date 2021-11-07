EASTON — Following a pandemic postponement, the 50th Waterfowl Festival is just a few days away, and nearly everyone in Easton is getting ready to welcome the 15,000 expected guests who will create a much-needed economic boon to the region Nov. 12-14.
“We’re all really ready,” said Margaret Enloe-North, executive director of the Waterfowl Festival. She’s headed up six Festivals.
“For a 50th anniversary event, you start planning years before, so it’s about time,” she said. The 2020 Festival was a scaled back virtual event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses are ready for customers, the Town of Easton has deployed staff to spiff up streets and open spaces, and the Festival chairs and volunteers are finalizing details to host outdoors enthusiasts, artists, collectors and sportsmen from around the world.
Proceeds from the Festival, from food sales to art sales, support the preservation of the Eastern Shore’s outdoor heritage through the Festival’s Community in Conservation grant program. Since the Festival’s founding in 1970, more than $5 million has been invested in wildlife conservation and education projects throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.
‘A huge turnout this year’
Those thousands of visitors created a $3 million boon to the region’s economy in 2019, according to an April 2020 economic impact study, according to Enloe-North.
“People are remarkable shoppers during Festival weekend,” she said. “One of the features of that impact study was the net promoter score, ... a measure of customer loyalty. Our scores for a festival of our size and our geography were off the charts positive. A good score is in the 60s. We were up in the 80s and 90s for visitors, and even for locals we had a scoring in the high 60s. So what that tells us is that people are really dedicated to the event. They’re very likely to return — maybe not year after year but again and again — and we think that there’s a lot of pent-up demand. We think there’s going to be a huge turnout this year.”
The April 2020 “Economic & Cultural Impact of the 2019 Waterfowl Festival” study is available at https://waterfowlfestival.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/EIS-of-2019-Waterfowl-Festival-FINAL.pdf.
Past festivals have drawn thousands, who fill the streets of the county seat with its population of about 17,000, and drive or take shuttle buses to nearby venues and businesses.
Some of those visitors fall in love with the area and make it home, according to Kevin Greaney, president of the Waterfowl Festival board of directors.
“People pull me aside and tell me stories of how many years they’ve been coming ... to the Waterfowl Festival. Never been here before, fell in love with the area, bought a house, and now their grandkids are here and this is home.”
Greaney said it’s “spectacular” that the festival has helped draw “new families into the community.”
New venues and events
Enloe-North said this year’s festival has “quite a few new things.”
“We have the Heritage Art Awards that’s going to be announced on Thursday night, and that’s a new art contest,” she said. “We partnered this year with Delmarva Birding and Harriet Tubman Tours to offer some birding tours in the mornings. So that’s a new partnership to help people get outside and see the Eastern Shore.”
“While it’s not new, this is the year for our tournament of champions in the goose calling contest — that only happens every five years. It’s the champion of champions goose calling contest — if you win that contest, you step down from goose calling competition,” she said.
“There’s a sense that (this) is a milestone,” Greaney said. “There’s a lot of people who have been working hard, and it’s been two years in the making, with last year’s being postponed. Everybody is like, the goal line is near and all of our hard work is going to be here in full glory (this) week.”
“What’s new is that we’re having the festival this year,” Enloe-North said. “I think this is the first festival for the next 50 years.”
A community effort
Community partnerships and sponsorships play a vital role in making every year’s Waterfowl Festival a success, according to Enloe-North. The more than 25 community partner organizations and 70 sponsors make it all possible — from offering cash support, use of buildings and media outreach to providing services such as recycling, electricity, wifi access, trash pickup, traffic management, security, and more.
Last week, a team from Easton Utilities spent a day of service at the Bay Street Ponds, home of the popular Retriever Demonstrations.
Volunteers cleared out invasive vines and weeds, trimmed trees, brush-hogged, raked and gathered up debris that was hauled away by the Town of Easton Public Works Department. Bartlett Tree Experts trimmed up trees.
The park in Easton is owned by the Festival, thanks to the support of the Shriver Family, who created the Sam and Margot Shriver Sporting Heritage Fund to support the region’s sporting heritage. The property is also a public part of Waterfowl’s conservation mission and the work there aligns with the habitat improvement programs of Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, as well.
Eastern Shore Tents and Events will erect venue tents around town this week, while Willow Construction volunteers will erect displays, C. Albert Matthews will hook up electrical service from Easton Utilities and Tri-Gas & Oil will get propane heaters ready. Crews from McHale Landscape will follow close behind to deck out outdoor spaces with seasonal displays.
Ashley Insurance, the Avalon Foundation, the Academy Art Museum, Christ Church Easton, Mid-Shore Community Foundation always host the Festival’s downtown art venues, and are joined this year by Bluepoint Hospitality.
Waterfowl’s guests at Premiere Night on Thursday, Nov. 11, sponsored by PNC Private Bank, will get an exclusive preview of the venues after attending a special 50th Anniversary Opening Ceremonies hosted by the Tidewater Inn, the first home of the Waterfowl Festival.
Featured Artist Bart Walter’s sculpture “Wind and Waves,” was first shown at an event hosted by the Inn at Perry Cabin this fall and is a signature piece featured on the cover of the official Waterfowl Festival guide.
Talbot County Public Schools declares Festival Friday a school holiday and offers space for the Festival’s artisans, artifacts and traders’ exhibitions. The Easton High School Auditorium is the home of the World Waterfowl Calling Contests®, supported by many popular sporting brands and with lodging for judges provided by Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals.
Those who celebrate the Eastern Shore’s sporting heritage head to the Sportsman’s Pavilion sponsored by Molly’s Place Sporting Goods on the grounds of the Easton Elks Lodge. Vendors will include Sean Mann Outoors, RM Custom Calls, Banded/Avery Outdoors, Gunner Kennels, Benelli, YETI among others.
Also on the grounds of the Elks Lodge will be the popular North American Diving Dogs Competition® with lead sponsor Eukanuba/Royal Canin USA and local sponsor Shore United Bank. The BassPro raffle to benefit the Festival will feature some “amazing prizes this year, too,” Enloe-North said.
No Waterfowl Festival is complete without Eastern Shore fare and drink supplied by Kelly Distributors, as well as dedicated non-profit food vendors, including the Easton Lions Club and Tri-County Ruritan, who give visitors a “real taste of the Chesapeake,” she said.
Local business and conservation leaders will gather for morning Coffee and Conservation breakfast sponsored by The Arc Central Chesapeake Region.
Experienced members of the Rotary Club of Easton will don orange vests to help with experienced traffic management and information about parking. Volunteers from the Easton Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will provide overnight exhibit security.
“The Festival would not be celebrating 50 years without the ongoing and dedicated support of our sponsors, local businesses, town and county governments and community organizations,” Enloe-North said.
“Preparing to welcome 15,000 visitors across more than 15 venues, many that are constructed from the ground up, is no easy feat, but many hands make light work,” she said. “This year in particular, the Festival is grateful to the Town of Easton for their financial support to purchase enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its volunteers, staff and guests.”
Tickets and information
Tickets for the 2021 Waterfowl Festival are $20 for all three days and can be purchased through the Festival website and mobile app. For the complete schedule of events and other information, visit www.waterfowlfestival.org, the Festival’s Facebook page, or call 410-822-4567.
Comprehensive information about the Festival, including an event schedule and map, is contained in the commemorative 50th Anniversary Official Guide published by the Festival’s longest promotional partners The Star Democrat and APG Media. The guide is provided free of charge to subscribers of the Sunday Star and will be on sale at local newsstands for $10.
Visitors can also find information on Talbot County Tourism’s website at tourtalbot.org/your-trip-planner-for-waterfowls-50th. A Waterfowl Festival app is also available to download on mobile devices.
Waterfowl Festival Inc. is dedicated to the promotion and conservation of waterfowl and wildlife and their habitat within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.