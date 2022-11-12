EASTON — From mimicking the hand motions of The Chesapeake Mermaid to focusing intently on painting a pintail decoy, children were engaged in learning and doing and just having fun during the 51st Waterfowl Festival in Easton.
Easton Elementary School was the main venue for kids’ activities, although the entire town was a place for kids to experience art, music and Eastern Shore fare.
By the time three sessions of the popular decoy painting activity wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 13, children will have taken home 125 miniature pintail ducks, according the Waterfowl Festival volunteer Victoria Milhollan.
Kids were given an educational guide sheet designed by Milhollan’s son, along with a paint palette, brush and a child-sized wooden decoy. In past years, kids have painted their own mallards and wood ducks.
When they finished, they had a special box and bubble wrap to nestle their decoy in for the trip home.
It was standing room only for The Chesapeake Mermaid, a traveling nature show run by environmental volunteers, focusing on oysters as a critical element in restoring balance in the Bay, along with other marine and terrestrial wildlife.
Bradley and her little sister Teddi Strickland of Easton were “very excited” to see the mermaid. They were two of the first to queue up in the long waiting line with their mom Ali.
About 100 children, parents and grandparents packed Mr. Chatterton’s classroom to hear about “The Giants of the Bay” Saturday afternoon. The mermaid, who is deaf, taught the kids sign language about life in the Chesapeake.
“So who here is a shark fan? Who likes sharks? I’m gonna raise both hands,” the mermaid said, as children imitated her. “Oh, we all should love sharks. Sharks are amazing creatures, and they need our help.”
Down the hall, authors of children’s books led story times and activities. Down another hall, the Ward Museum sponsored an art activity in which children “carved” duck heads from Ivory soap. Kids lined up for Nana Poppins to paint their faces.
Even Talbot County Master Gardeners helped children create seed balls made of native seed and encased in potting soil and clay to take home and plant in their own gardens.
Bruce and Martha Coonradt of Annapolis brought their granddaughter Gracie Coonradt of Chestertown to the children’s activities. Author Veronica Bartles helped her make button pins that Gracie colored and created.
At the school’s entrance, Dennis Cassidy, chairman of the Chesapeake Marketplace at the school, signed off on the service hours for two students.
“The crowds are coming and going. The bus shows up and fills up. The mermaid’s doing great. The authors seem to be pleased,” Cassidy said.
Even Friday’s rain didn’t daunt visitors’ enthusiasm, Cassidy said. But Saturday’s temperatures in the mid-70s attracted even bigger crowds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.