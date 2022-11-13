EASTON — The remnants of Hurricane Nicole continued to dampen attendance at Waterfowl Festival events Friday evening, Nov. 11, but the hardy souls who picked their way across the muddy lawn of the Elks Lodge on Dutchmans Lane were rewarded with plenty of open space, unseasonably warm temperatures and only sporadic light showers.

