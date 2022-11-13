EASTON — The remnants of Hurricane Nicole continued to dampen attendance at Waterfowl Festival events Friday evening, Nov. 11, but the hardy souls who picked their way across the muddy lawn of the Elks Lodge on Dutchmans Lane were rewarded with plenty of open space, unseasonably warm temperatures and only sporadic light showers.
Torrential rain during the day kept people huddled at times under eaves and inside buildings and tents for the 51st Waterfowl Festival in Easton.
“You can't say that there's a tropical storm that comes through every Waterfowl Festival. It just doesn't happen,” Dave Tyler said. He’s secretary of Easton Elks Lodge 1622 and coordinates events and food service at the lodge for the Festival.
A few canines and their pet parents showed up for Yappy Hour to wet their whistles or muzzles. Among them were Jonathan Forte of Easton with his rescue mutt, Ellie.
Gary and Jill Haley of Easton brought their blonde lab Aspen to enjoy libations under the Sportsman’s Pavilion tent.
Under another tent on the lawn, the acoustic duo Uncultured Swine provided live music. Vendors were open for business in the Sports Pavilion.
Providing consistent electrical service proved to be a first-ever issue.
“It's tough with the rain. It creates so many different challenges that you're just not used to,” Tyler said. “You know, when you've got GFI receptacles popping, like you have in your bathroom where if they get wet, they pop and say reset.”
“This is the first year we had to deal with humid, warm temps,” Tyler said. “Typically we're always trying to get heaters on and make everything warm everything up. It’s just the challenges you face with Mother Nature.”
Outside, three smokeless fire pits attracted teens who had the day off, an annual tradition for the Festival, and couples who, despite the balmy 70 degree temperatures, relaxed close to the firepits in Adirondack chairs.
It felt “so great” to be out of school for the day, said Easton High School junior Same Jesse of Trappe.
The Delmarva Dock Dogs competition attracted students earlier.
Inside the Sportsman's Pavilion tent, first-time vendor and designer John Windsor of Annapolis timed the grand opening of Windsor Wildlife specifically for the Waterfowl Festival.
“We literally just started (and) put the website up last week,” Windsor said. “Outside today, our first sale was in a 7-Eleven parking lot.”
Windsor designs apparel, weather-resistant stickers, hats and gear with the iconic colors and shapes of the Maryland flag worked into the shapes of Maryland wildlife, like wood ducks and blue crabs. He even created a camouflage pattern based on shark skin micro details.
Windsor, whose family has a home in Easton as well, has attended the Waterfowl Festival “20, 30 times,” he said. “We wanted this to be the first thing we did because we started in Maryland.”
