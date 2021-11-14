From left, Michele Beach, Christine Carter and Donald Pitts hand out drink samples from Olney Winery. “This job has nothing to do with teaching, except for being nice and talking a lot,” said Beach, a teacher who took a day off to volunteer.
Our Greek Market owners Peter and Lucka Paris offered samples of their gourmet marinated kalamata olives. “We’ve converted so many people who never ate olives before,” Lucka said. The store is located in St. Michaels.
Lisa Fitzpatrick and Wayne Thume came from Preston in Caroline County to experience this year’s Waterfowl Festival. “It feels like the Eastern Shore,” Thume said of RAR’s Bucktown Brown ale.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
From left, Michele Beach, Christine Carter and Donald Pitts hand out drink samples from Olney Winery. “This job has nothing to do with teaching, except for being nice and talking a lot,” said Beach, a teacher who took a day off to volunteer.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
Piper, the less-than-a-year-old puppy from Philadelphia, enjoys drinking spilled-over rinsing water.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
Claire Shockley, left, is owner of Clare’s Nutty Concoctions, a popular venue at the Waterfowl Festival’s Wine, Beer and Tasting Pavilion downtown.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
Our Greek Market owners Peter and Lucka Paris offered samples of their gourmet marinated kalamata olives. “We’ve converted so many people who never ate olives before,” Lucka said. The store is located in St. Michaels.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
Errol Nabb from northwest Arkansas downs a sample from Olney Winery.
EASTON — Starting at the ripe hour of 11 a.m. — the awe of the returned festival doubling as an acceptable excuse for day drinking — not that anybody needs one — droves of adults made their way to the Wine, Beer and Tasting Pavilion at the corner of South Harrison and South streets to try an assortment of wines, beers and gourmet food.
“We typically like the red wines, “but so far, we’re liking everything,” said Zach Beatty of Philadelphia. He and his fiancé Hannah Ramsburg made the long trip to Easton with their months-old pup Piper, who lapped up spilled-over rinsing water.
For a $10 fee, attendees could arm themselves with a commemorative glass and tour the tent. Samples and shots from breweries and wineries across the state were available to test. Cove Point Winery from Calvert County made the long trip north for the festival, and Olney Winery crossed the Bay Bridge from Montgomery County.
Eastern Shore Brewing from St. Michaels and RAR Brewing from Cambridge represented the Mid-Shore region.
“It feels like the Eastern Shore,” Wayne Thume of Preston said of RAR’s Bucktown Brown ale.
“We’re a fun brand that makes all styles,” RAR Brewing salesman Keith Fink said. “We try to appeal to every beer drinker there is.” The company’s mascot is Chessie, the sea monster said to lurk in the Chesapeake Bay, who smiled at patrons from T-shirts, hats and stickers.
Adult beverages, however, weren’t the only popular offering under the tent.
Clare Shockley, owner and inventor of Clare’s Nutty Concoctions of Worcester County, was giving out taste testers of her original nut brittles faster than she could wrap them.
“We’re not quite ready for Christmas,” Shockley said, scrambling together reinforcements of samplers and handing customers bags lined with bandana style wrapping paper.
Her nut kits started after her boyfriend, a hunter, complained that a chunk of peanut brittle was too hard. She told him she would make something better, and based on the demand of Waterfowl Festival attendees Friday, she did.
“I’ll sleep in January or when I’m dead,” she quipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.