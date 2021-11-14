EASTON — Waterfowl Festival is “the best of what we are, the best of who we are,” Cassandra Vanhooser said at “Coffee and Conservation” on Friday morning, Nov. 12, at the Art at the Pavilion tent in downtown Easton.
Vanhooser is the Director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism, which, along with the Waterfowl Festival hosted the event. She was one of several speakers who addressed the more than 100 people who gathered at an annual breakfast sponsored by The Arc Central Chesapeake Region.
Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary, said that the festival was not just a celebration of both the community and world class art, but also of Maryland’s commitment to promoting outdoor recreation, which accounts for $14 billion across the state, as well as 109,000 jobs.
Haddaway-Riccio issued a “call to action” to the crowd: to continue to support the Waterfowl Festival in its mission of conservation. “It is so good for our community, it is so good for our economy and it is so good for our natural resources,” she said.
Waterfowl Festival Executive Director Margaret Enloe-North welcomed the crowd to what she called a “spectacular weekend,” and she lauded the millions of dollars of economic impact the event brings to the area.
Festival President Kevin Greaney called his 14 years on the board, with four as president, “rewarding.”
Greaney pointed to the attendance and general energy of visitors as evidence of the excitement brought by the community event. “It touches everyone,” he said.
Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, currently a Republican candidate for governor, also attended the event.
Haddaway-Riccio acknowledged Schulz for her work on the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission, including the creation of an Office of Outdoor Recreation. She said the departments of Commerce and Natural Resources were great partners to further the mission of promoting more outdoor recreation in the state.
Vanhooser said the event showed the business community’s involvement in “the business of the environment,” including conservation and supporting good environmental practices.
In the Festival’s official guide, Enloe-North wrote that the area’s waterfowl “and the conservation of habitats they need are our mission and the reason” for the Festival.
The Festival is “the ultimate Eastern Shore lifestyle extravaganza,” Vanhooser said, adding that she enjoyed looking back on the event’s first half-century, as well as forward to the next 50 years “and making that happen.”
Mike Detmer is a reporter for Star Democrat. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
