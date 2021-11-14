Chloe Adams, left, with her mother Ashley, sister Hannah, and father Aaron, show off their 9-week-old bloodhound Ladybird. Aaron Adams said the family, who lives in Trappe, comes to Easton for the Waterfowl Festival “every year. It’s something local to do.”
Chloe Adams, left, with her mother Ashley, sister Hannah, and father Aaron, show off their 9-week-old bloodhound Ladybird. Aaron Adams said the family, who lives in Trappe, comes to Easton for the Waterfowl Festival “every year. It’s something local to do.”
Kathy Smith, left, and Mason Shehan, both of Easton, are walked by their dogs, Ruby and Gracie, both standard poodles.
Hope Anderson, left, Rylie Pierce and Sage Tesi, all from Easton, pose with golden retrievers Buddah and Marley.
Abby Price of Easton, left, dances with her grandmother Cindy Sherr as Saved By Zero plays Devo’s “Whip It.”
From left, Sara Albrecht of Baltimore, Tania Caceres, Steven Melaugh and Callie Zimmerman, all of Wilmington, Delaware, arrive in Easton ready to explore the Waterfowl Festival.
From left, Sage Nonemaker, Tara Foley, Camilla Nonemaker and James Nonemaker ran a face-painting booth at the Waterfowl Festival Saturday. They raised money for Talbot Humane.
Gary Smith, left, and his wife Eileen, enjoy clamstrips from a food vendor near the Talbot County Courthouse. The couple is from Chesapeake City.
EASTON — Historic Easton went all out to welcome visitors and locals to its downtown streets Nov. 12 through 14 as it hosted the 50th annual Waterfowl Festival.
“It brings the community together and it’s historic,” said Kathy Smith of Easton, who had her standard poodle Ruby in tow.
“We love it,” said Steven Melaugh of Wilmington, Delaware. He had just arrived with friends late Saturday morning just as street traffic was beginning to intensify.
“We’re going to venture out,” Melaugh added, as his companions scouted around for a place to sample the local seafood.
Tara Foley of St. Michaels and her friends from Easton, Camilla, Sage and James Nonemaker, manned a face-painting parlor along Harrison Street, adorning customers’ faces with images of ducks and geese.
“This is the first year we’ve done this,” said Foley. The youngsters didn’t charge for their work but did accept freewill offerings for Talbot Humane.
“We try to come here every year,” said Jackson Steppe of Annapolis. “I grew up on the Eastern Shore.”
For Eileen and Gary Smith of Chesapeake City, Saturday marked their first visit to the festival in 17 years.
“We started duck carving when we moved to Chesapeake City,” Eileen said while enjoying a tray of clam strips.
Marty and Lynnette Keefe of Easton said they moved to the town three years ago from Chesapeake, Virginia.
“It’s wonderful, we’re getting to know Maryland,” Lynette said.
“It’s more laid back,” Marty Keefe added.
As with so many large festivals, Waterfowl had to break with tradition and go on hiatus last year due to COVID-19. Like the migratory birds it celebrates, the people who love everything about it have returned.
