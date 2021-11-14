EASTON — Let’s start with the dog. No not the noble bronze lab, the little fluffy fellow in their lap. While the artist David Turner is out stretching his legs, his daughter and son-in-law watch the booth with their 4-year-old Pomeranian named Puff Daddy. They are Rebecca and Devon Smith from the eastern shore of Virginia.
Family is a big part of their dad’s art. Turner learned to sculpt from his father.
“My dad and I both got inducted into the Waterfowl Festival Hall of Fame,” Turner said. “I think there are 40 or 50 members in the Hall of Fame. There are a couple inducted each year. It is for folks who have been exhibiting here or contributed to the Festival for a long time. So we are honored to be a part of this.”
“We have been coming to the show for almost 40 years,” Turner said.
Forty years is a long time to be working in one medium and learning about its possibilities.
“I still have a passion for wildlife sculpture but some of my textures have changed in the sense that less can be more,” he said. “Sometimes if you can capture the essence of a creature with fewer strokes of a paintbrush or a modeling tool, I think it is a stronger sculpture. So some of my textures have loosened up through the years.”
Turner does a lot of commission work, too, for museums, zoos and aquariums, as well large homes.
“I did a big piece for the entryway to the Jamestown settlement. I did three stylized ship sails, which was a little different for me. They were over 20 feet tall and took a crane to install,” he said.
Turner has a dream project in mind that has been brewing for a long time.
“There’s a peregrine falcon sculpture that I have had in mind for 20 years. I have just been holding back, holding back. I worked with peregrine falcons when I was in college. I lived on an island and we released six of them into the wild. They are about the size of a crow, but they are the fastest animal on earth. Maybe I could catch one in a chase with a potential victim,” he said.
He studied biology and has a deep reverence for the animals that he sculpts. Although his dad is also a sculptor, he doesn’t want to push that on his daughter He wants her to be happy doing what she loves. Rebecca studied biology also and is involved with shell fish restoration and managing hatcheries.
Turner liked his spot in the pavilion.
“It used to be called the sculpture pavilion, but now they have two dimensional work and three dimensional work all together. I like that. It mixes it up,” Turner said.”
“I feel like I fit in because tidewater is this festival. My family goes back to the 1600s and that is tidewater,” said the Onley, Virginia, native. “I hope that the creatures that I create, I hope for the viewer or the buyer that there is another thread that ties us to this land and water and the other creatures that we live around. Be more aware. We are all a part of it.”
