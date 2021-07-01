ST MICHAELS — Independence Day events are scheduled for Saturday, July 3, in St. Michaels.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will welcome residents and visitors to its waterfront campus to watch St. Michaels’ fireworks show. The show starts at dusk.
Earlier in the day, the Classic Motor Museum will also hold a classic car parade on Saturday, July 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 am. The popular car parade takes place on Talbot Street.
For more information can be found at Stmichaelsmd.gov and CBMM.org.
