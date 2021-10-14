EASTON — Wes Moore, a Democrat running for Maryland governor, visited the Shore on Saturday, Oct. 9, stopping by businesses in downtown Easton. He also did some fundraising for his gubernatorial bid.
Moore is part of a crowded field of candidates looking to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.
Moore will started at Out of the Fire on Goldsborough Street and made his way around the block. He kept engaging people on the question, “How are you doing since COVID?” Moore sought to connect with the local business owners and others he spoke with during his stop.
He served as a captain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2005-2006 and was CEO four four years at the Robin Hood Foundation, a nonprofit focused on combatting poverty. He is a father of two and an author of the best selling book “The Other Wes Moore: One Name Two Fates.” When speaking about the book, which follows his life and that of another Wes Moore, who ended up in the prison system, he talks about the “expectation gap.” The Democrat is also a former Rhodes Scholar graduated from John Hopkins University with a bachelor’s in international relations and economics.
His life is an interesting tale, coming from a family of three kids being raised by his mother which wasn’t the easiest circumstances growing up in Baltimore and New York.
“My dad died when I was 4. So my mom was going to raise three kids as a single mom. She needed help. She got her first job with benefits when I was 14 at the Annie E. Casey Foundation. This is a person with a master’s degree, who was repeatedly being underpaid and undervalued. This is the challenge I think so many families are facing right now. We have families who are working really hard right now. They are trying, but are not able to get their head above water; especially as the flood is coming,” he said.
During his walk around Easton, Moore returned again and again to human resilience, and how these small businesses are surviving after COVID.
“There is a measure of interconnectedness of everything and how we function as a society — about our pain points and our pressure points as a society and about how all this impacts all of us. If there is anything about this moment and what has happened with COVID-19, I think it was a great illustration that somebody’s pain is not just their pain. This is touching all of us as a society. It is the best way to support all of us to make sure that everyone feels this sense of growth and what that means and what it looks like,” he said.
He popped into Trade Whims, a gift store, and talked with one the shop keepers Christy Bartlett, asking how her year has been.
“It has really picked up. There are a lot of new people. The Tidewater Inn brings in really great weddings. I think Paul Prager has really done an excellent job too. He has really brought the town up. He has changed the fabric of Easton,” Bartlett said, referring to the popular hotel and events venue and the local businessman who has brought restaurants, book stores and businesses to downtown buildings.
Moore shared some of his experience with local voters during the tour so they could get to know him better.
“I went into the Army. I served in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne, and when I was done I came back to Maryland. This is the place where I was born, where I came of age, where I fell in love and got married. I have a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son,” he said.
If elected, Moore said he wants to focus on three things: work, wages and wealth.
“I want to create pathways for work, wages and wealth for all Marylanders, making sure that there is a level playing field between those living on the Shore and residents in the rest of the state,” he said. “I am a big believer that employment is going to be the key to a lot of societal and structural issues. I want to make sure that we can pass something off to future generations other than debt. So for me, that’s my Northstar.”
Moore also touted his leadership experience. “I’m an executive. Maryland is going to be electing its next chief executive of the state next year. When I think of the work I have done my entire life, whether it is leading soldiers in combat in some of the most dangerous places in the world, or whether it is starting a successful small business or helping students make it to and through college. The thread between all of those things is that I have been a chief executive. I would put my credentials as a chief executive against anyone in this race.”
Moore made it a little further down the block to Tim Boyle’s Vintage Books store on Washington Street where there was a school teacher who had taught his book, “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates,” to her students and asked him to sign it, appearing to be a little star struck.
Teacher Linda Earls told Moore, “You spoke to them. They thought they would never get off the farm. Or that they would never make it out of Caroline County. Until they read your story and they say if he can, I bet I can too.”
Moore also visited the Tidewater Inn and spoke to General Manager Lauren Catterton, who was worried about getting enough people to help out with the 60 weddings she has on the books for this year. The Tidewater Inn went from a staff of 150 to 14 managers during COVID. They all had to learn to make beds and clean toilets, she said.
“I am concerned with the Waterfowl Festival. We have a ton of people coming and I don’t know how are we going to keep up with demand. We don’t want to disappoint them because they come back to town year after year,” she said.
