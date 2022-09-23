“I think she passed so quickly after her husband died last year. I don’t think Britain will ever be the same. It’s been great seeing how much the British have honored her, and I think she deserved all the attention she’s received in her passing. I think the U.S. will always have strong ties with England.”
“Serving her country for 70 years, she stood for her country above all else — and there’s something to be said for that! She was not political, welcomed all of Britain’s prime ministers. Stood by her family even with their faults.”
“I respected her very much, and she was adored by her country. I never heard anything said bad about her.”
Tom Bresnahan
Retired Giant Food Manager
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Lori Couch
State Government Employee
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Donise Dukes
Director of Federal Affairs
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“She was a public servant for 70 years. She was loyal to her people and country before anything. She was always graceful.”
Anne Koch
Educator
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Sorry she died. She always brought her people together. Unfortunately, we have no one in our country to bring us together in unity.”
