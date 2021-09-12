“I think it’s an individual’s decision. Everybody just be aware of your environment, do what you always do: cleanse, spray. I wiped off my car, I wiped off my keys. I think (Biden) is overstepping and I think he needs to take care of things in this country other than the vaccination.”
“I think he’s helping us. He’s not trying to hurt us, he’s definitely trying to help. I don’t know if this is the way to go, but I don’t know what else to do either. You are four and a half times more vulnerable if you’re not vaccinated, and 11 times more likely to die. Those are significant numbers. I tell you what: people need jobs. That’s probably the best way to do it, if you’re going to do it.”
“I work in healthcare and I think people should be vaccinated. I know people are saying, ‘Oh, well, it’s against my freedom’ but I think this is the only way the virus is going to go away. It’s a step in the right direction.”
“This might be the only way to get out of the pandemic. Everybody’s opinion is different, but when you’ve had someone put on life support, it hits home. You don’t realize that until you have someone that could die. I think if you are a state employee, a hospital employee, you should be vaccinated or not go to work.”
— Marsha Lewis, Easton
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
— Tommy Cephas, Federalsburg
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
— Janet Le, Easton
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
