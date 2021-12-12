“No, the Rittenhouse verdict was wrong. A minor, who doesn’t reside in Wisconsin, arms himself and goes looking for trouble. He should have been found guilty of something! The verdict in Georgia, against the three men, was correct. They were held accountable.”
“The men in Georgia and the Rittenhouse boy all put themselves where they shouldn’t have been. In Georgia, they should’ve called the police and let the police to handle it. The parents of the boy in Wisconsin allowed him to do that. He was looking for trouble and he found it.”
“Rittenhouse should have been found guilty of something. A minor carrying a gun during protest? What did he think was going to happen!? The men in Georgia should have reported their suspicions to the police and let them handle it. ‘Citizen’s arrest’ doesn’t mean you have the right to kill the suspect.”
“No, and yes. No one was held accountable in the Rittenhouse case. The young man was under age, carrying a weapon, killing two unarmed people and paralyzing another. The Georgia verdict was correct. They were held accountable. The thing to remember, regardless of the these verdicts, we all need to move on!”
Charles Burton
Retired Professional Firefighter
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Tom Cropper
Retired IT Specialist
Salisbury
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Both juries in both cases got the verdicts right.”
Alisha Jackson
Homemaker
Romancoke
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Alissa Roberts
Vet Technician
Edgewater
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
