In this Thursday, June 24, 2021 file photo, a real estate sign is posted in front of a newly constructed single family home in Auburn, N.H.

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

(NEWSWIRE) — On the whole, 2022 was a challenging year for markets. However, real estate investors learned key lessons that they’ll take into 2023 and beyond. The future of brick-and-mortar retail remains uncertain, as does the long-term outlook for commercial office space. Meanwhile, supply chain issues continue to be a concern, inflation is nearing a four-decade high and the Fed is still raising interest rates as it struggles to strike a balance between cooling the economy and triggering a recession. As crowdfunding platforms like Yieldstreet offer real estate investors new, less costly ways to invest in real estate, here’s what investors learned in 2022, and what may be useful into 2023 and beyond.

