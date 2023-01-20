The gateway to Queen Anne’s County, Kent Island begins at the eastern terminus of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and is famous for its waterfront villages/subdivisions, sizable concentration of international businesses, the Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District, public golf course, bike trails, hotels, restaurants, wedding venues, shopping, wineries, breweries and distilleries! Embracing the county’s motto, “Where Shore living begins,” there are a plethora of venues, festivals and activities to suit everyone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.