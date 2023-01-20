The band “Capitol Chill” hailing from Washington D.C. performs during the annual Queenstown Fire Department Fair. Fire department fairs and carnivals are a staple of ‘shore living’ providing live entertainment, contests, food and fireworks.
Competition is fierce and friendly in QA. Anne Foss of Queenstown displays her unique bouquet comprised of vegetables during the “Harvest Highlights” National Garden Club Flower Show hosted in Wye Mills last fall. Foss and April Walter designed this arrangement, which was made completely of edible vegetables.
Artist and environmentalist Judith Tucker stands with her display at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville, during the opening of the exhibition. Tucker makes three-dimensional works of art from recycled materials. Here, she shows mini sailboats and other works she’s made from all sorts of materials she saved, driftwood, clothing and other bits. CBEC is one of QA’s many centers devoted to preserving and enjoying the environment.
DrinkMd: A Maryland Maker’s Festival is an annual event hosted in historic Centreville. Wineries and distillers from across the state join together in June to offer outdoor tastings accompanied by live music.
Men’s apparel is on display inside the Kirwan Museum in Chester, showing hats men wore at the turn of the 20th century, along with shirts with bow ties. The museum and grounds are open alongside other historic sites courtesy of the Kent Island Heritage Society.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
HANNAH COMBS/Broken Spoke Winery
The gateway to Queen Anne’s County, Kent Island begins at the eastern terminus of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and is famous for its waterfront villages/subdivisions, sizable concentration of international businesses, the Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District, public golf course, bike trails, hotels, restaurants, wedding venues, shopping, wineries, breweries and distilleries! Embracing the county’s motto, “Where Shore living begins,” there are a plethora of venues, festivals and activities to suit everyone.
