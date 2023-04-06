From left: Talbot County Free Library Chess Instructor Wala-Neh Labala, Joshua Moon, Max Cerna, Talbot County Free Library Youth Services Library Assistant Alanna Peerman, and Talbot County Free Library Youth Services Librarian Laura Powell.
EASTON — Talbot County Free Library held its 4th annual Talbot Plays Chess Tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Easton library that was mixed with competition and entertainment.
Sawyer Saunders was the first place winner for the 6 to 11 age group, with his brother Grady Saunders taking second.
In the upper age bracket, from ages 12 to 16, Joshua Moon was the first place winner and Max Cerna was the second place winner.
The tournament was very competitive, with the players having to battle against the clock and each other. Everyone showed great sportsmanship, and the Talbot County Free Library staff members were very happy with the event results.
Afternoon Chess will continue to meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at the Easton library.
Special thanks went to Youth Services Library Assistant and the lead chess assistant, Alanna Peerman, for her hard work; TCFL Youth Services Librarian Laura Powell, for her planning and organizing support; and Talbot County Free Library chess instructor Wala-Neh Labala for helping facilitate the classes and the event.
