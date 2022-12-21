That doesn’t mean you have to become a shut in, a situation that could be particularly distressing during the holidays.
Instead, prepare for the frigid months by guarding against the dangers that lurk all around. Sometimes just increasing your awareness of is enough to help sidestep the most common safety issues for seniors.
Ultimately, no one can really winter-proof their lives. It’s still going to be a frosty adventure at times. But here are some ways to limit your risk.
DRESS FOR THE WEATHER
Hypothermia becomes a serious concern as we plunge into the winter months. If your core body temperature gets too low, you risk serious health issues, including death. Buy sturdy outerwear that will block the cold, as well as gloves and other needed items like hats, warm boots and scarves. At the same time, however, trips inside department stories, the post office or a friend’s home may lead to overheating if they have the thermostat turned up too high. (Early fall and late spring days may also see significant warming in the afternoons.) Combat these issues by dressing in layers, which allow you to remove some outerwear in order to remain comfortable in changing conditions.
AVOIDING ICE
This may be easier said than done, but it should be your annual winter goal to avoid ice. Slips and falls on sidewalks and driveways are one the leading causes of injury for seniors during these months. If you are unable to avoid making your way across a treacherous path, invest in footwear that provides better traction. Shoes or boots with worn soles can encourage falls. Those who use a cane should make sure they have sturdy rubber tips.
SEASONAL ISSUES
Many people are subject to seasonal mood issues, as the days get shorter and temperatures fall. Seniors are particularly vulnerable, however, because they may stay inside more in the interest of winter safety. You can lessen the impact of seasonal affective disorders by planning errands or visits during daylight hours when it’s warmer. Consider asking a friend or family member to come along if you’re still worried about falls. Even something as simple as scheduling a rotation of daily calls with loved ones can go a long way toward lightening your mood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.