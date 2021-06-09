EASTERN CONFERENCE

TEAM W L Pct GB

Connecticut 8 2 .800 —

New York 5 4 .556 2½

Atlanta 4 5 .444 3½

Washington 3 5 .375 4

Chicago 2 7 .222 5½

Indiana 1 9 .100 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

TEAM W L Pct GB

Seattle 8 2 .800 —

Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1

Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½

Phoenix 5 4 .556 2½

Dallas 4 5 .444 3½

Minnesota 3 5 .375 4

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 85, Minnesota 81

Dallas 85, Phoenix 81

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 95, Atlanta 71

Indiana at Chicago

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.