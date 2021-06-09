EASTERN CONFERENCE
TEAM W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 —
New York 5 4 .556 2½
Atlanta 4 5 .444 3½
Washington 3 5 .375 4
Chicago 2 7 .222 5½
Indiana 1 9 .100 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
TEAM W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 2 .800 —
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½
Phoenix 5 4 .556 2½
Dallas 4 5 .444 3½
Minnesota 3 5 .375 4
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 85, Minnesota 81
Dallas 85, Phoenix 81
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 95, Atlanta 71
Indiana at Chicago
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.