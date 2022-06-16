WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Team W L Pct GB

Connecticut 10 4 .714 —

Chicago 9 4 .692 ½

Washington 10 6 .625 1

Atlanta 7 6 .538 2½

New York 5 9 .357 5

Indiana 4 12 .250 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Team W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 12 2 .857 —

Seattle 9 5 .643 3

Dallas 6 8 .429 6

Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6½

Phoenix 5 9 .357 7

Minnesota 3 12 .200 9½

Tuesday's Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle 81, Minnesota 79

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.