Women’s Futures Month programming

Throughout the month, the Arts and Industries Building will host
an array of other #Womens
FuturesMonth in-person and virtual events that will bring to life
inspirational stories of women
making a difference in their fields.
Highlights include:
“Meet Us In the Futures: Using Her Lens to Capture Tomorrow” — Thursday, March 3, 6:30–7:30 p.m. (virtual)
To help imagine a future that prioritizes the inclusion of female-led
perspectives in the world of media, this special program will feature trailblazing women in media, such as Cierra Glaude, who is a director behind the
award-winning Ava DuVerney OWN drama, Queen Sugar, and Gia Peppers, award-winning entertainment
journalist.
“Tell Me More: Living in Space” — Thursday, March 10; 6:30–7:30 p.m. (virtual and in person)
Dava Newman, MIT Media Lab
director and aerospace engineer, will offer an exploration of the magic of her groundbreaking spacesuit, the Biosuit.
“Fridays@FUTURES: #WomensFuturesMonth” — Friday, March 11; 5:30–7 p.m.
(in person)
A guided tour will explore creative visions of the future through art. From the portal of Expanded Present to artificial intelligence portraiture to a coin-operated Wetland, visitors can see how art helps people imagine
possible futures.
“Tell Me More: Gamechangers” — Thursday, March 24; 6:30–7:30 p.m. (virtual and in person)
Visitors can take a trip with the women gamers, designers and therapists
behind EyeMine to explore the power of the video game that gives players with physical disabilities the chance to fully experience video game play through adaptive technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.