CENTREVILLE — The Rev. Mary Friel of St. Paul’s Church in Centreville provided a blessing to all pets that were brought to the annual Wye Church May Fair Saturday, May 14, in Wye Mills.

A central point of the May Fair — the May Pole was wrapped in bright colors and greenery. Among the craft tables were vendors with local honey, strawberries and colonial reenactors from the Maryland Society Song of the American Revolution.

