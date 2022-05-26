Reverend Mary Friel of St. Paul’s Church in Centreville, provides a blessing to all pets that were brought to the annual Wye Church May Fair, Saturday, May 14, in Wye Mills. Standing, from left, Mary’s husband John Friel and Karen Culotta of Queenstown, whose kitten and little dog were among those blessed.
Representing the military of the colonial era, left, Maryland Society Song of the American Revolution Vice President Christopher Smithson, Dave Hoover, Bill Smithson, Lawrence Price, Jeff Posey, and Dave Embrey. All were in attendance and played a role in this year’s annual Wye Church May Fair, Saturday, May 14.
Jim Knight of Queenstown sells freshly picked strawberries and assorted vegetable plants, Saturday, May 14, during the annual Wye Church May Fair, in Wye Mills. There was a number of local vendors who participated in selling a wide range of products.
Dressed in colonial attire Tom Ratcliffe of Ridgely, left, and Town Ringer Culotta of Queenstown prepare to make announcements at the annual Wye Church May Fair celebration, held Saturday, May 14, in Wye Mills.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Two honey’s,” left, Erica Hundelman and Donna Lobos sell fresh local honey at this year’s annual Wye Church May Fair, Saturday, May 14, in Wye Mills. Can’t get any sweeter than these two ladies!
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
PhotSo by DOUG BISHOP
Lotta and Jeff Denton of Easton finish the May Pole wrapping on the grounds of the historic Wye Church in Wye Mills, Saturday, May 14. All part of the annual Wye Church May Fair.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Carriage rides provided around the town of Wye Mills, Saturday, May 14, lent a festive and historic to the annual Wye Church May Fair.
CENTREVILLE — The Rev. Mary Friel of St. Paul’s Church in Centreville provided a blessing to all pets that were brought to the annual Wye Church May Fair Saturday, May 14, in Wye Mills.
A central point of the May Fair — the May Pole was wrapped in bright colors and greenery. Among the craft tables were vendors with local honey, strawberries and colonial reenactors from the Maryland Society Song of the American Revolution.
