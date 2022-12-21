The children have moved away, and your home office is never used anymore. Downsizing may be the best move.
But why get tied into another 30-year mortgage as you head into retirement? Renting a smaller space has its own benefits — both financial and social. Here’s a look:
WHY NOT DECLUTTER?
Downsizing offers you an opportunity to take stock of the things you’ve collected over the years — and to get rid of extraneous items you really don’t need. It might be the furniture from a spare bedroom you’ll no longer have, or collectible items that have grown in worth. Sell them to turn a quick profit, or donate them to someone in need.
GROW YOUR NEST EGG
Even if there is a security deposit on your new rental, it won’t approach the down payment needed for a new home. You also won’t have to pay real estate taxes anymore. At the same time, you can use proceeds from the sale of your former home to pay down any lingering debts. Use the extra funds, plus anything you make from selling those unneeded home items, to grow your nest egg. Having a bit of additional cash on hand can be very comforting as we age, whether you choose to direct it to monthly bills or that special indulgence you were waiting to enjoy.
COMMUNITY AND AMENITIES
Most rental properties come with a host of amenities bundled into the monthly costs, including pools, dog parks and gymnasiums. They also will typically have common areas where people can gather to get to know one another, and may even host special events for you and your fellow renters. They’re great opportunities to create an instant sense of community. You may also be able to find age-restricted properties where everyone is a senior, just like you.
LET GO OF MAINTENANCE
You’ve spent your whole life dealing with property upkeep and yard work. When you rent, repairs and maintenance become the landlord’s responsibility. Give yourself a needed break from worries about loose shingles, mowing the lawn, or problems with the air conditioning. Someone else will pick up the tab, and you won’t have to risk injury while climbing ladders or trimming trees.
