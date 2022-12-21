Our golden years are certainly an opportunity to relax, but you might find yourself with a little too much extra time.
Going back to the endless bustle of a five-day work week isn’t the answer. But neither is being bored silly. That’s when finding a new hobby might be smart.
You can keep yourself engaged and entertained, make new friends and maybe help your community through meaningful volunteer hours that simply weren’t possible before.
TRY NEW THINGS
As busy parents raising a family, building a career and trying to find time for one another, there probably wasn’t much calendar space left for things like becoming artsy or trying a new recipe. Things are different into retirement, as time now allows you an opportunity to express yourself through painting, woodworking projects or sewing. You’ll be sparking your imagination and keeping your mind sharp while creating one-of-a-kind objects to enjoy or gift to others. Beer or wine making are growing trends, or consider old standbys like gardening or crochet.
JOIN A CLUB
Seek out local chapters of nationwide clubs, or ask around. You can create fast new friends among people with common goals. If established clubs like those aren’t nearby, or don’t exactly dovetail with your interests, consider starting one yourself. People in your friend and family group may have suggestions about unaddressed needs in your community. Aim toward those goals then, once you’ve begun building a foundation base of members, begin work on a new project together.
BECOME A VOLUNTEER
If you’ve always believed in certain causes but weren’t able schedule time to get involved, now’s the time to volunteer. These efforts are also great way to meet new friends, while also creating a sense of civic pride and enriching your community through services provided to schools, rights groups, health care or other nonprofits.
SAVING MEMORIES
As we get older, we naturally become more interested in documenting and saving memories for future generations. Consider writing projects or scrapbooking as a way to turn your stories into lasting creative ideas. These hand-crafted stories and inventively collected images will become a treasure trove of family history, fun vacations, personal milestones and favorite moments. If you find yourself particularly interested in writing, let your imagination run wild through novels, poetry or short stories.
