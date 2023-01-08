COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run on its way to an 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday.
The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a solid defensive effort. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) missed its first seven field-goal attempts of the second half in the game’s decisive stretch.
Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 22 points and Justice Sueing added 21, but they were the only Ohio State players in double figures. Maryland had five, even with Young handing so much of the scoring.
Maryland led 60-46 after Julian Reese scored inside for the Terps, but Reese was given a technical foul following some post-basket chatter, and Ohio State responded with a 13-2 run.
It was tight after that, but the Terps had enough answers offensively down the stretch. Down six in the final minute, Sueing missed an open 3-pointer from the left corner, and that was pretty much it for the Buckeyes’ comeback chances.
Maryland finished with 14 offensive rebounds and outscored Ohio State 34-22 in the paint.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes came into the game averaging 80.1 points and a plus-7.9 margin on the boards. That formula didn’t come together in this one. Ohio State was outrebounded 40-26 in one of the most surprising stats of the day.
Maryland: The Terps had lost five of seven since starting 8-0 under new coach Kevin Willard, but this was a strong performance against one of the league’s better teams.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A two-point loss to top-ranked Purdue earlier in the week may not have been enough to knock Ohio State out of the Top 25, but this defeat probably will.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Minnesota on Thursday night.
Maryland: The Terps play at Iowa next Sunday.
Northwestern 84, Indiana 83
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.
The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games.
“It just shows our toughness,” said Buie, who made 10 of 18 shots. “We only have one goal this year, win more games than we lose, and we’re just trying to make the NCAA Tournament.”
Chase Audige had 19 points and eight assists for the Wildcats. Robbie Beran and Ty Berry each added 13 points.
“We have a lot of heart,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “We’re not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, we have a lot of limitations, but our guys really battle. They really fight. And there’s power when you have a together group.”
Indiana (10-5, 1-3) has lost four of six.
Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino led the Hoosiers with a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including five 3s. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, a career-high 24 rebounds and eight assists.
Hood-Schifino’s 33 points are the most for an Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon in 2007.
“Obviously he’s one of our best players,” Jackson-Davis said. “We need him to make plays and that’s what he did. He made big shot after big shot. Props to him because he really helped put the team on his back when we needed scoring.”
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said his team has been outworked in the last two losses.
“It’s my job to get ‘em to play harder,” Woodson said. “And that might cure a lot of problems when you’re struggling.”
Indiana had 16 turnovers, nine more than Northwestern, and the visitors enjoyed a 25-6 scoring edge off turnovers.
“Our ability to get 25 points off the turnovers was a huge stat to the game,” Collins said. “They weren’t able to get their defense set and we were able to attack in transition and get some easy (baskets).”
Northwestern hit 10 of its first 14 shots to seize the early lead, was ahead by as many as 17 points in the first half and relied upon superior depth to stay ahead by double digits for much of the second half until the final minutes.
“We come into these atmospheres ready to go, right from the jump, and throw that first punch,” Buie said.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: After five consecutive losing seasons, the Wildcats returned four starters for a third consecutive year and appear poised to make the NCAA Tournament. Collins’ team is worthy of being ranked.
Indiana: Hood-Schifino has been an excellent alternative to injured senior Xavier Johnson, but the Hoosiers are hurting without senior Race Thompson, who suffered a knee injury in the previous game and like Johnson is out indefinitely. Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino need more help from others.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.
Indiana: Visits Penn State on Wednesday.
Iowa 76, Rutgers 65
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Payton Sandfort more than doubled his season average with 22 points, Filip Rebraca had a double-double and Iowa ended Rutgers’ five-game winning streak.
Sandfort, who was 4 of 28 from the field, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range, in the first four Big Ten Conference games, lit up the Scarlet Knights, particularly in the second half.
The sophomore guard was 6-of-8 shooting, 4 of 5 behind the arc, and 6 of 7 from the foul line. He scored 14 points, going 3 of 3 from distance, after intermission. He had been averaging 8.3 points, but just 3.3 in league.
The Hawkeyes stretched a 42-30 halftime lead to 54-36 when Kris Murray hit a 3-pointer at the 15:41 mark. Shortly after that Rutgers reeled off 12 straight points. Sandfort then scored the next 11 Iowa points, the first nine on 3-pointers, and a Connor McCaffery 3 made it 69-57 with 4:01 to play.
Rutgers got back within 71-65 and had the ball with under a minute left but couldn’t connect while Iowa made 5 of 7 free throws.
Murray had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with three 3s and Rebraca had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (10-6, 2-), which was coming off a win over No. 15 Indiana after losing three straight.
The Hawkeyes were 7 of 14 on 3-pointers in the second half while going 2 of 11 inside the arc.
Cam Spencer had 13 points for Rutgers (10-5, 3-2) and Caleb McConnell had 12. The Scarlet Knights had three wins in the last week, starting with a win at No. 1 Purdue last Monday.
Rebraca scored 12 points in the first half when Iowa shot 52% and took a 42-30 lead. The Hawkeyes scored the first eight points of the game and the last eight of the half, six by Sandfort. He was fouled on a 3-pointer and then drilled his free throw that made it a 12-point game.
Rutgers goes to Northwestern on Wednesday and Michigan is at Iowa on Thursday.
Connor McCaffery, son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, was helped to the locker room with 19.5 seconds to play after clipping his head on the shoulder of a Rutgers player setting a screen in the back court. Patrick McCaffery stepped away from the team earlier in the week to deal with anxiety.
UMBC 81, Bryant 73
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Colton Lawrence scored 19 points as UMBC beat Bryant.
Lawrence added five rebounds for the Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East). Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Tra’Von Fagan recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.
The Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2) were led in scoring by Sherif Kenney, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Bryant also got 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from Antwan Walker. Charles Pride also recorded 14 points.
UMBC next plays Saturday against Maine at home, and Bryant will host Albany on Wednesday.
Wichita St. 70, South Florida 66
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida.
Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. James Rojas shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Russel Tchewa finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (7-9, 0-3). South Florida also got 16 points and four assists from Tyler Harris. Sam Hines Jr. also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Pohto scored six points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 34-28. Wichita State trailed by 12 points in the second half but went on a 7-0 run to narrow the gap to 54-49 with 7:47 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory
NEXT UP
Wichita State’s next game is Saturday against Tulsa at home, and South Florida visits Houston on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.